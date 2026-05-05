The CPI(M) has acknowledged a 'serious setback' for the LDF in Keralam and West Bengal. In Keralam, the Congress-led UDF unseated the LDF government, leading to the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CPI(M) Acknowledges 'Serious Setback'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has acknowledged what it called a "serious setback" for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Keralam and West Bengal Assembly polls. In a statement issued by party's Polit Bureau, the CPI(M) also said that the DMK-led alliance suffered a setback in Tamil Nadu, where the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Vijay emerged as a major force.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The two major features of the assembly election results are the serious setback to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Keralam and the victory of the BJP in West Bengal. The DMK-led alliance also suffered a setback in Tamil Nadu, where the TVK led by Vijay emerged as a major force," it said.

The party thanked the people and its cadres for their support. It added that the party respects the people's verdict. "We assure that the Party will take all necessary corrective measures and continue to struggle for the rights of the people and in defence of secularism and democracy," it said.

Pinarayi Vijayan Resigns as Kerala CM

Meanwhile, Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar accepted the resignation tendered by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and requested him to continue until alternate arrangements are made, according to a statement by Lok Bhavan.

Vijayan's resignation came as the Congress-led UDF unseated the incumbent LDF government by winning 63 out of 140 seats in the state assembly elections on Monday. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF secured 26 seats, followed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which won 22 seats. The results mark the exit of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration in the state. (ANI)