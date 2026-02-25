Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu passed away in Chennai at the age of 101. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin paid an emotional tribute, calling him a 'political volcano' and an 'indomitable comrade' whose life will be a guiding light for generations.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday paid an emotional tribute to veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Nallakannu, calling him an "indomitable comrade" and a "political volcano" whose life would remain a guiding light for generations to come.

Nallakannu, one of the senior-most leaders of the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu, passed away at the age of 101 on Wednesday afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

CM Stalin's Heartfelt Tribute

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Stalin recalled Nallakannu's unwavering spirit despite physical challenges, quoting the late leader's own words: "Even though I lack proper vision in one eye, there is another eye in my heart. That is the good eye." “எனக்கு ஒரு கண்ணில் சரிவரப் பார்வை இல்லை என்றாலும், அகத்தில் மற்றொரு கண் இருக்கிறது. அதுதான் நல்லகண்ணு” என்று முத்தமிழறிஞர் கலைஞர் அவர்களால் கண்ணாகப் போற்றப்பட்ட முதுபெரும் தலைவர் - தோழர் திரு. நல்லகண்ணு அய்யா அவர்கள் மறைவுற்றார் என்ற செய்தி நம்மையெல்லாம் கடும் துயரத்திற்கு… pic.twitter.com/tLQhQFQ0SA — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) February 25, 2026

He described Nallakannu as "an uncompromising fighter" and a tireless champion of the working class who endured imprisonment, torture, and immense personal hardship without ever compromising his principles.

In his tribute, Stalin highlighted Nallakannu's close association with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, fondly remembered as "Muttamil Arignar Kalaignar." He noted that Nallakannu had stood shoulder to shoulder with Karunanidhi in protests against laws such as POTA, ESA and TESA, and strongly believed that Communist ideology and the Dravidian movement should work together as a "twin-barreled rifle for social change."

Stalin also recalled that Karunanidhi had conferred the Ambedkar Award on Nallakannu during his tenure, and that he himself had the "great fortune" of presenting him with the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award under the present Dravidian Model government.

"He (Nallakannu) was always one who held me in affection and love. He wholeheartedly welcomed the schemes we created after establishing Dravidian model governance. I made it a habit to meet Ayya on each of his birthdays and receive his blessings," he further wrote.

'A Leader Who Lived as the Movement'

Calling him a leader who "lived not as an individual separate from the movement, but as the movement itself," Stalin said Nallakannu had donated every award and its accompanying prize money back to the party and for public welfare.

"My deepest condolences and solace to his grieving family, relatives, and all comrades of the Indian Communist Movement," Stalin said, adding that the state would bid farewell to the veteran leader with full state honours.

Describing Nallakannu as a man who lived solely for the working people, Stalin said Nallakannu's life itself was the message he had left behind -- one that would continue to inspire the struggle for social justice and equality.

Hospital Confirms Passing After Prolonged Illness

According to an official statement issued by Madras Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1 due to health complications. Over 24 days of treatment, his condition fluctuated despite continuous advanced monitoring and intensive care by a multidisciplinary medical team.

However, from the early hours of Wednesday, his response to medication gradually declined, and his condition turned critical. Despite being placed on advanced life support, all his vital organs eventually failed. He was declared dead at around 1:55 pm. The hospital administration expressed deep condolences to his family and thanked the medical teams involved in his care, along with the Government of Tamil Nadu, for its support. (ANI)