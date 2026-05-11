CPI MP P Sandosh hit out at the Centre over PM Modi's 7-point appeal on the West Asia crisis, calling it a 'confession' of failure. He predicted rising fuel prices and said the coming days would be 'miserable' for the people.

CPI MP P Sandosh on Monday criticised the Centre over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven-point appeal to citizens in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis and alleged that the government had failed to control the prevailing situation in the country. Speaking to ANI, Sandosh said the government should take an active role in handling the crisis and claimed that people may face rising fuel prices in the coming days. "We thought that the government of India should play an active role in controlling the situation... It is a clear indicator of the crisis that we are facing... This is a confession by PM Modi. The government has failed on all fronts, and we can expect a fuel hike in the coming days... The coming days will be miserable," Sandosh said.

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PM's Seven-Point Appeal

He was responding to the Prime Minister's appeal made while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

Reduce Imports and Save Foreign Currency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment. "The same is true for edible oil. We have to spend foreign currency on its import. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism. This will improve the health of the national treasury and the health of every family member," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

Shift to Public Transport

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

'Strange and Ridiculous': Sandosh on Kerala CM Delay

Meanwhile, further commenting on the delay in the Congress announcing its Chief Ministerial face in Keralam, CPI MP Sandosh termed the situation "strange and ridiculous." "Kerala's situation is strange and ridiculous. Even after a week of the announcement of the results, the Congress did not announce its Chief Minister. This government is going to hamper the development of Kerala. It is a tragedy in politics," Sandosh said.

(ANI)