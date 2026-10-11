CPI(M) MP John Brittas wrote to the President, RS Chairman, and CJI alleging he was assaulted by Delhi Police. He sought a probe into the breach of privilege. Congress's KC Venugopal also accused police of targeting journalists and protesters.

CPI(M) MP Alleges Assault, Seeks Probe

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Sunday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, alleging he was "assaulted" by police in Delhi while speaking to the media.

In his communication to the constitutional authorities, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmaker sought urgent intervention, accountability, an independent investigation, and decisive action regarding the breach of parliamentary privilege. Brittas stated that the incident occurred unprovoked while he was exercising his democratic duty and speaking to press personnel. He termed the police conduct an attack on democratic institutions and a direct infringement on the rights and dignity of an elected Member of Parliament.

Underlining the broader constitutional implications, the parliamentarian specifically drew attention to directions issued by the Supreme Court earlier in the day, which reaffirmed the safeguarding of peaceful protests and fundamental constitutional freedoms. Calling for immediate accountability against the errant police personnel, Brittas urged the President, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, and the Chief Justice of India to take urgent cognisance of the high-handedness to prevent the erosion of constitutional guarantees and democratic dissent.

Congress Slams Delhi Police Action

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal accused the Delhi Police of detaining and assaulting journalists covering protests in the national capital, alleging that the action was aimed at suppressing media coverage of the demonstrations.

In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that journalists from news agencies, Malayalam media outlets, independent bloggers and YouTubers, particularly women, were being targeted while reporting on the protests. In his post, Venugopal wrote, “Every time one thinks that Amit Shah’s Delhi Police couldn’t hit new lows, they go lower. Detaining and assaulting reporters from agencies, Malayalam journalists, independent bloggers and YouTubers - especially women - to hide your own crimes is completely unforgivable. These honest journalists who are showing the ugly truth of this regime are being harassed to suppress the reality from being shown to the world.”

The senior Congress leader further accused the Delhi Police of using force against citizens exercising their fundamental rights and alleged that groups aligned with the ruling regime were being allowed to assault protesters. Asserting the severity of the situation, Venugopal stated, “The Delhi Police has turned the entire city into a torture chamber where innocent citizens exercising their fundamental rights are being chased, thrashed and detained. All this, while vigilante groups aligned with the ruling regime are given a free hand to assault protesters — under full police protection. Modi-Shah are criminal-minded dictators who have decided to go to any lengths to save their regime from collapsing. They know their Vote Chori is out in the open and the public has completely turned against them.”

The Congress leader asserted that the alleged police action would not deter young people from continuing their protests. “They should know very well that the youth of India are not cowards like them. No amount of brutality will deter their will to resist this regime. We, the people of India, will succeed. Our satyagraha will win,” Venugopal added.

Crackdown Amid Protests Against CEC

This comes in the backdrop of several protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar taking place in Delhi, triggering mass detention and a crackdown by the Delhi Police. (ANI)