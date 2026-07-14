SC issued an interim order in the Bhojshala dispute, providing an adjacent space for Muslims to offer namaz. Hindu petitioner Ashish Goyal expressed faith in the judiciary, clarifying that Hindu worship inside the complex will continue as usual.

Hindu Petitioner Expresses Faith in Judiciary

Have complete faith in the judiciary, said Hindu Front for Justice state vice-president and Bhojshala petitioner Ashish Goyal on Tuesday, reacting to the Supreme Court's interim order directing that a separate open space adjacent to the complex may be provided to the Muslim community for offering namaz on Friday.

The Hindu community has been fighting for justice on the Bhojshala issue for years and the Hindu Front for Justice filed a petition before the Madhya Pradesh High Court for the same. Based on that petition, the High Court delivered its verdict on May 15, 2026, declaring Bhojshala to be the temple of Goddess Saraswati and granted the Hindu community the right to offer prayers there throughout the year, without any restrictions.

"If any party is dissatisfied with the existing arrangement and has approached the Supreme Court, today was the first hearing. Following today's proceedings, it appears there may be a regular hearing or even a final hearing after about three weeks. I believe we should act within the framework of the Constitution, move forward with faith in the judiciary. Whatever arrangements or directions are made by the courts should be followed," Goyal said.

He also clarified that there was no stay on the Madhya Pradesh High Court's directions regarding the Bhojshala complex. "I want to make it clear that there is no stay on the High Court's directions. Worship of Maa Vagdevi inside the Bhojshala complex from sunrise to sunset will continue as usual. On Fridays, from 1 pm to 3 pm, the administration will make arrangements outside the premises for members of the Muslim community to offer namaz. This will be similar to the arrangement made on Basant Panchami on January 23, 2026," he said.

'Confident of Favourable Final Verdict'

Meanwhile, Gopal Sharma, convenor of the Bhojshala Mukti Yagya, welcomed the Supreme Court's interim relief and expressed confidence that the final verdict would favour the Hindu side. "The High Court had declared Bhojshala to be the temple of Maa Saraswati, following findings from the survey in which idols and remains associated with the Sanatan tradition were discovered. Worship has continued since then. We welcome the interim relief granted by the Supreme Court, but we are confident that when the matter reaches its final stage, the entire complex will be recognised as the temple of Maa Saraswati and Bhojshala will regain its original glory," Sharma said.

Congress Urges Govt to Ensure Harmony

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said the apex court's order was only an interim arrangement and expressed hope that the status quo would be maintained during the proceedings. He added that it was the responsibility of the state government to ensure that the Bhojshala dispute did not create a law-and-order or communal situation.

Alleging that the BJP government sought to create controversy and polarisation to divert attention from its failures, the Congress leader said the government's role now was to implement the court's directions while ensuring harmony among all communities. "We only want the atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh to remain peaceful, and no section of society should be deprived of its rights," he added.

Supreme Court's Interim Directives

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government on a batch of appeals filed by the Muslim side challenging the High Court verdict, which held the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar district as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

The Supreme Court said it will examine the case; as an interim measure, a separate open space adjacent to the complex may be provided to the Muslim community for offering namaz on Friday between 1 pm and 3 pm. The Court further directed that the ASI shall not undertake any structural alterations at the disputed complex without its permission. (ANI)