CPI Kerala State Council Office to be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 cr

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) State Council Office, MN Smarakam, will be soon renovated with modern facilities reportedly at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The renovation is expected to complete in a year and a half.

MN Govindan Nair was the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), and it was under his secretaryship that CPI came to power in the 1957 General Elections in Kerala which made the path for the E.M.S. Namboothiripad Ministry of 1957–1959. In 1964 when Communist Party split he remained in the CPI. In 1985, this office was renamed MN Memorial. When the discomfort of the two-story building became unbearable, the thought to renovate it with modern amenities arose.

Although the building's exterior won't be altered, it will have significant facilities, including leader accommodations. There will be space for up to 40 cars to park. Ten crore rupees will be raised for building construction through public donations. Moreover, work is being done to digitize the library's priceless collection of historical political papers. The party's administrative center will relocate to Pattom's PS Srinivasan Memorial Study and Research Center while the building's development is still ongoing.

At the same time, a new state committee office building of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is coming up next to the AKG Centre, the current party's headquarters. The new headquarters building has been envisioned with a wide range of office facilities including a spacious conference hall, state secretary's office, press conference hall, and a meeting room. The CPM leadership plans to convert the AKG Center into a learning and research center with a spacious library and accommodations.

