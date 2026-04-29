A Delhi court approved the CBI's request to produce former Reliance (ADAG) executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala in a Mumbai court for a case against Reliance Communications. Jhunjhunwala, in judicial custody, alleges he is a scapegoat.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday allowed an application moved by the CBI seeking the production of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former senior executive of Reliance (ADAG), before a Mumbai court in connection with a case registered against Reliance Communications.

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A Mumbai court had earlier issued a transit production warrant for Jhunjhunwala on April 29.

Jhunjhunwala Alleges Being a 'Scapegoat'

Jhunjhunwala has alleged that he has been made a scapegoat and apprehends that the action was taken at the instance of the promoter of the Reliance ADA Group, claiming the promoter and the group wield significant influence.

Special Judge (CBI) Hasan Anzar allowed the CBI's application for Jhunjhunwala's production on the transit warrant issued by the Mumbai court. He was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been in judicial custody following the agency's interrogation.

The court also directed that if Jhunjhunwala is taken out of Tihar Jail, the concerned authorities must ensure appropriate medical care as deemed necessary.

Counsel Opposes Production Warrant

The CBI had moved the application before the City Civil & Sessions Court, Greater Mumbai, in connection with the case. It was stated in the application that the Special Judge for the CBI has sought the production of accused Amitabh Jhunjhunwala before the Special Judge for the CBI case in Greater Mumbai on April 4, 2026.

The application was opposed by Jhunjhunwala's counsel on the ground that the production warrant is dated April 29, 2026 and fixes the time of production at 3 PM. The counsel argued that producing him before the Mumbai court at the stipulated time would be logistically impossible.

The application was also opposed on the grounds of Jhunjhunwala's medical condition.

Jhunjhunwala is currently in judicial custody at Central Jail, Tihar, in connection with a money laundering case. The Tihar Jail authorities have submitted a report stating that the accused can be produced before the court via video conferencing. (ANI)