Air India has paid interim compensation of ₹25 lakh each to 96% of families affected by the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad. The final compensation process has begun, and the Tata Group has also provided ₹1 crore ex-gratia assistance.

Air India on Thursday said that it has completed interim compensation payments to the vast majority of families affected by the AI-171 crash, which occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12 last year.

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Compensation Process

According to airline sources, "Air India has provided an interim payment of ₹25 lakh (21,000 GBP) each to the families of the deceased to help address immediate financial needs." The sources further said, "Interim compensation has been paid to families of 96% of the deceased. The remaining cases are primarily those where documentation is incomplete or where there are ongoing family disputes."

On those injured in the crash, the airline stated, "94% of those who were injured on the ground have either got one-time full and final compensation or interim compensation, based on the nature of injury incurred and any loss of livelihood." It added that the remaining individuals had collected forms from the helpdesk but had not yet submitted them.

Final Compensation

Air India also clarified that the final compensation process is underway. "With most of the interim payments having been disbursed, Air India begun the process for final compensation and is engaging with families," the sources said, adding, "Families or individuals have absolutely no deadline or pressure to accept our offer within a set timeframe."

Tata Group's Ex-Gratia Support

The airline further highlighted the role of the Tata Group in providing additional support through the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust. "Tata Sons set up the AI171 Memorial and Welfare Trust, which is dedicated to supporting those impacted by the AI171 accident," the sources said.

It added, "Tata Sons chairman Mr N Chandrasekaran had announced an ex-gratia financial assistance of ₹1 crore for families of all the deceased as part of Tata group's philanthropic commitments - a measure that goes beyond legal compensation requirements." According to Air India, "Ex-gratia payments of ₹1 crore has been disbursed to 91% of the families of the deceased," with pending cases mainly due to incomplete documentation or refusal to accept payments.

Return of Personal Belongings

On the return of belongings of victims, the airline said the process has been handled with care and documentation. "We have looked to approach the process of returning personal belongings with the utmost respect, dignity and accuracy, working closely with a qualified external partner to catalogue and document recoverable and returnable items," the sources said. It added, "Over 22,000 personal belongings were preserved and listed with meticulous care."

Families were informed digitally, with the airline stating, "Families received information about each of these items through email, and a dedicated website was established." The airline said belongings linked to 187 deceased victims were being processed, with "personal belongings have been returned for 139 deceased in India and in the UK," while remaining cases involved documentation gaps or refusal by families.

It also noted that unassociated belongings of 77 deceased were handled separately, with "personal belongings have been returned to families of 60 deceased in India and in the UK." The sources added, "Families of 15 of the deceased have declined to take the personal belongings."

On digital devices recovered from the site, Air India said, "25 digital devices were recovered, of which 16 have been returned to the respective families," with remaining cases pending due to documentation issues or refusal.

Emergency Response and Family Support

Air India also detailed its emergency response efforts after the crash. "A team of over 500 volunteers from 17 Tata Group companies, including 130 from Air India, were at the crash site to provide instant, on-the-ground support," the sources said.

It further added, "Each family was assigned at least one dedicated, trained caregiver from our Special Assistance team to provide 24/7 support."

A single-window helpdesk was also set up in Ahmedabad, with the airline stating it assisted families with documentation and claims for over two months. Air India sources said leadership teams reached Ahmedabad within hours of the incident and "CEOs of Tata companies have met 152 of the 165 affected families in India and the UK to express condolences and to offer support."

A Victim's Plea for Safety

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar Patel, who lost his son Harshit Patel and daughter Pooja Patel in the AI-171 crash, recalled the last moments before the tragedy and urged stronger safety measures. "On that day, I had dropped off my son and daughter-in-law at the airport around 9 am. At 1 pm, I spoke to them on a video call after they had boarded the flight. That was the last time I spoke to them. I remember them a lot. The government helped us at the time. I also received compensation from the airline. I hope no such incident occurs again. I urge the government to ensure airline safety. We want justice," he told ANI in Gujarat.

Crash Details and Investigation

Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed soon after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. Vijay Rupani was among the victims who lost their lives in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is currently in its final stages, according to government officials, and is expected to be released soon. Air India sources also reiterated that families are free to wait for the final investigation report before accepting compensation, with some already opting to proceed earlier with final settlements. (ANI)