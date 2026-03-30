Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav slammed PM Modi's "ATM for loot" remark, claiming India is heading towards a monarchy. Modi had accused the SP of corruption at the Noida Airport inauguration, touting BJP's development agenda.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "Noida an ATM for loot" remark against the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, suggesting that the nation is headed towards a monarchy. PM Modi had accused the Samajwadi Party of turning Noida into "an ATM for loot" at the inauguration ceremony of Phase I of Noida International Airport. Speaking to reporters in Parliament premises, Ram Gopal Yadav alleged, "Democracy is ending in the country, and it is going towards Monarchy, in which a King can do no wrong."

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PM Modi's Remarks at Airport Inauguration

PM Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Phase I of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. In his address, PM Modi said, "Samajwadi Party made Noida an ATM for loot, but today, under the BJP government, UP is becoming the engine for development. This has been made possible through the double-engine approach." He also criticised the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for delaying the airport project, which had been stalled from 2004 to 2014, while crediting the BJP-NDA government for finally laying its foundation and bringing it to fruition.

SP MP on US Politics

Further, when asked about the United States and internal political issues, the Samajwadi Party MP claimed that Donald Trump will be impeached after the midterm elections. He said, "Trump will not be around in 2026; he will be removed."

Trump has previously faced impeachment in 2019, more than a year after Democrats took control of the House, and again in 2021, shortly before the end of his first term. Both times, he was eventually acquitted by the Senate. In the House of Representatives, Democrats need a net gain of three seats to win control of the chamber, while they need to gain four seats in the Senate for a majority in midterm elections, according to CNN. (ANI)