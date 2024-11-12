Country comes first for me, Congress' appeasement policy takes priority for Kharge: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying nation comes first for him, while Congress' appeasement politics takes precedence for Kharge.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

Amravati: In a sharp reaction to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that being a Yogi, for him nation always comes first, while for Kharge Congress' appeasement politics takes precedence.

Addressing a rally in Achalpur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, CM Yogi stated: “For the past three days, Khargeji has questioned my choice of words. Khargeji, as a Yogi, I prioritize the nation above all else, just as my leader, Prime Minister Modi, has instructed me to put the country first in all matters. But for you, Congress’s appeasement policy remains paramount, preventing you from acknowledging, or understanding the truth."

CM Yogi also referenced events after India’s independence, reminding the audience of Kharge’s family background in Varawatti, which was once under Hyderabad’s Nizam. He recounted how, even before independence, the British had begun planning India’s partition, emboldening the Muslim League in the process. He asserted that Congress leaders had bowed to the Muslim League at that time, which resulted in the massacre of Hindus, while Congress's power-hungry leadership remained silent. 

Yogi recounted how the British allowed princely states the choice to join either India or Pakistan, or remain independent. In response, the Nawab of Junagadh and the Nizam of Hyderabad attempted to maintain independent states. However, when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the "Iron Man," became Home Minister, the Nizam realized he couldn’t sustain a separate existence and began ruthlessly massacring Hindus.

CM Yogi explained that Dr B.R. Ambedkar called upon Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Hindus in the Hyderabad state to seek safety in Maharashtra. Varawatti village, then part of Hyderabad state, was burned in this violence—tragically affecting Mallikarjun Kharge’s family. His mother, aunt, and sister were killed by the Nizam’s Razakars. 

However, CM Yogi pointed out, "Khargeji is hesitant to acknowledge this truth, fearing it might harm his appeal to Muslim voters." He further accused Congress of distorting history and ignoring the brutal actions of the Nizam’s Razakars, who burned villages and massacred Hindus in Hyderabad.

CM Yogi remarked: "Khargeji seems to have forgotten his family’s sacrifices for the sake of vote banks, emphasizing that for him and his party, power takes precedence over patriotism.

