After the adjournment of a joint session of Parliament on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the act of opposition during the session. He said that the opposition has made the country feel ashamed for the behaviour they displayed in parliament. "What the Opposition did when the President was addressing both Houses of Parliament makes the country ashamed. The country will never forgive Congress and its allies," Rijiju said.

Opposition Criticised for Ruckus During Tributes

Pointing out the behaviour of the opposition during the session, he said, "Can a responsible MP behave like this? When the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was being mentioned, and tribute was being paid to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the entire Opposition started creating a ruckus. When the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was mentioned, the opposition created a ruckus. When Babasaheb Ambedkar's 150th birth anniversary was mentioned, they created a ruckus yet again. When the centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika was mentioned, they created a ruckus. The anniversaries of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, and Sardar Patel are very important topics, and everyone should bow and salute. All should welcome the while president addresses the parliament, but at such time they are insulting them by sloganeering."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the country would not stand the insult of prominent personalites. "I can tolerate my insult, but Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhupen Hazarika, Sardar Patel, 125th anniversary of Birsa Munda, insulting these altogether, and all over that insulting while mentioning the 150th anniversary of Vande mataram. I belevie country will not forgive. Politics can be done in anything, but politics in these matters, I think, the country will not forgive them."

President Addresses Joint Session

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of parliament on wednesday, as the first day of the Budget session 2026-2027. She highlighted the union government's vision for social justice, inclusive growth and a developed India. The president delivered her address to the members of both houses. Both houses adjourned on wednesday afternoon and will meet on Thursday at11 am. (ANI)