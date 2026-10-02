Captain Smit Machchhar told PM Narendra Modi that despite being attacked by his co-pilot, he made 'one last push' to save the passengers. The PM lauded the pilot's courage and presence of mind in averting a tragedy on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped avert a major tragedy after being attacked by his co-pilot on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that despite being severely injured and fighting for his own life, he made “one last push” to reach the cockpit door as he could not let all the passengers die.

'This is the one last push, Smit'

Speaking to PM Modi over the phone on Friday, Machchhar recalled the moments after he collapsed to the floor following the attack and said his 17 years of flying experience helped him realise that the aircraft was going down. “When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there.’ Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir. Then everyone else arrived. The others also played an equal role in this,” Machchhar told the Prime Minister.

The Captain said that while he was consciously telling himself that he was acting for his own survival, he knew deep down that he could not allow the passengers to die. “Consciously, I was telling everyone that I was acting for my own survival, but at the same time, I knew deep down that I could not let all of them die,” he said.

Machchhar also told PM Modi that he had been flying aircraft for 17 years and had served as a captain for the last 11 years. “I have been flying planes in aviation for 17 years. I have been a captain for the last 11 years. Even with my eyes closed, I know exactly what is happening with the aircraft,” he said.

PM Modi Lauds Pilot's Courage

The Prime Minister lauded Machchhar's courage, patience and presence of mind and said his actions had made the entire country proud. “Your courage, your patience, and your presence of mind. You made crucial decisions in fractions of a second and saved so many lives. Today, the entire nation can proudly say that we Indians are not people who take lives--we are people who save lives,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also told Machchhar that he could reach out to him whenever needed. “Smit, whenever you need me, I am just a phone call away,” the Prime Minister said. “India is waiting to welcome you back and is very excited for it,” PM Modi told Machchchar, adding that people across the country were praying for his long life and good health.

Finding Strength in Faith

Machchhar, who is recovering from his injuries at a hospital in the UAE, also spoke about how he kept himself calm during the ordeal by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. “Whenever I feel afraid, only one thing comes to mind: I recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Even during that ordeal, I was continuously reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. I know that God's grace was with me,” he said.

He later told PM Modi that he regularly recites the Hanuman Chalisa with his two-year-old son, saying his family had ensured that they remained connected with their culture even while living away from India.

An Emotional Exchange

The captain became emotional during the conversation and said, "I never thought I'd be talking to you right now." Responding to this, PM Modi said, “If you aren't emotional in front of me, then where will you be?”

Machchhar also expressed confidence about his recovery, saying, “I am thinking of it as a journey that will happen slowly. And it will take time, but I am very, very confident that I will recover. And I will be completely healthy."

Nation Rallies Behind Hero Pilot

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the Saudi and UAE governments for the assistance provided to Machchhar following the incident.

Earlier, PM Modi had praised Machchhar for his “patience, presence of mind, and courage”, saying his actions had helped prevent a “9/11-style tragedy”.

The incident involved flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where Machchhar was injured after being attacked by his co-pilot. Despite his injuries, he managed to reach the cockpit door and helped ensure the safe landing of the aircraft.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for Machchhar, hailing his courage and presence of mind during the incident.

Special prayers and religious rituals have also been held at temples across the country for Machchhar's speedy recovery. (ANI)