'Ensure Swatiji gets justice': Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi's message to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

"AAP came to power in Delhi by channeling the anger and outrage of the public following the Nirbhaya case. If Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal is not safe, then what hope is there for ordinary women?" Asha Devi said.

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, has called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stand by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, who has accused one of his close aides of assault.

Speaking to a news agency, Asha Devi stressed the importance of CM Kejriwal's support for Swati Maliwal, who has a history of advocating for women's rights as the former head of the Delhi Commission for Women. She urged the Delhi CM to ensure that strict action is taken against the accused.

She called on CM Kejriwal to support his MP and ensure that "Swatiji gets justice."

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) should take action against this. He is the chief minister of Delhi. He calls himself the brother and son of the people of Delhi. Keeping that in mind, he should speak out and take stringent action against the accused," she added.

Swati Maliwal responded to Asha Devi's message with gratitude, acknowledging the long battle Nirbhaya's mother has fought for justice. "Even when I was on a hunger strike to punish child rapists, she supported me. Today, she made this video in support of me. I am very touched," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"But some leaders will call her a BJP agent for supporting me!" Maliwal added, criticizing AAP leader Atishi, who has accused the MP of being part of a BJP "conspiracy" against CM Kejriwal.

Maliwal's accusations against Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, have ignited a political storm. She alleged that Kumar had kicked her in the chest, stomach, and pelvic area before "brutally dragging" her at the chief minister's residence on May 13.

CM Kejriwal, who had initially remained silent on the matter, called for a fair investigation in his first direct response to Maliwal's claims on Wednesday. However, the AAP chief noted that there are two versions of the event.

