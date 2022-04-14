Contractor suicide case: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns due to growing pressure from High Command

Days after the Udupi police booked him over the death of a contractor involved in government projects, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa announced that he will step down Friday evening.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa resigned from his post on Thursday evening due to the mounting pressure, after he and his aides Basavaraj and Ramesh were booked by Udupi Town police for abetment to suicide (Section 306 of Indian Penal Code) of Santosh K Patil, a contractor involved in government projects who was found dead in a hotel in the town on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress had intensified its protest following the death of civil contractor Santosh Patil. Patil had held Eshwarappa responsible for his death in WhatsApp message two days ago.

“Under Chief Minister Bommai's leadership, I have worked as RDPR minister so far. But I have decided today that I am resigning from my position as minister,” Eshwarappa said, adding that he will hand in his resignation letter on Friday. “Even if I have done 1% wrong, I pray to God to punish me. I have full faith that I will walk free from this episode. I have informed the Chief Minister that an investigation should happen, and he has agreed,” he told reporters on Thursday.

CM Bommai reacted and said, taking moral responsibility Eshwarappa has resigned. It is not because of Congress protest.

It is said BJP national president JP Nadda had called Bommai and asked why there was a delay in asking Eshwarappa to resign, following this CM instructed Eshwarappa to tender his resignation with immediate effect.

On Thursday, Eshwarappa held a presser in his hometown Shivamogga and announced his resignation. He said he will hand over his resignation letter to CM on Friday. The controversial leader said he resigned to avoid embarrassment to party as Congress closely following the issue.



Santhosh Patil, a BJP member and contractor, was found dead in a hotel in Udupi, weeks after he had levelled bribery charges against the senior Karnataka Minister. Police investigating Santhosh’s death have named Eshwarappa as the first accused in the FIR. The case was registered based on a complaint from Prashanth Patil, a relative of Santhosh.