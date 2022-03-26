'Continue to be good friends...' Gandhi's granddaughter recalls 'Modi story'

An initiative has been established to bring forth Narendra Modi's remarkable life narrative through the eyes of individuals who have got a glimpse of his life. Modi Story is a volunteer-driven movement to gather together inspiring moments from PM Modi's life.

Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter, launched the effort. According to modistory.in, the story of the building of New India is one of ordinary Indians banding together and striving for greatness in the spirit of 'we the people.' Narendra Modi is at the heart of everything, sparking action and ambitions. Many individuals, both close and distant, have caught a peek of Modi's life, his goal, purity, and determination. They left enthused, eager to instil the same 'can do' attitude in everyone.

Such voices are included in 'Modi Story.' It concerns all of us, both collectively and personally. Because it is only via our collective voice that we can tell the storey of our own unique contributions to the creation of a New India. Imagine a country with hundreds of such motivated individuals if one Modi can give the country fresh vigour, according to the website.

Apart from Gandhi, Sonal Mansingh (classical dancer), Neeraj Chopra (Olympic chmapion), Kishorilal Agrawal, Pullela Gopichand (Badminton player), Hasmukh Adhia (former finance secretary) and many more recalled their inspiring moments with the PM Modi.

