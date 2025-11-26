On Constitution Day, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed pride in the Indian Constitution and praised PM Modi. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, however, voiced concerns about whether the constitutional system will remain intact in the country.

CM Yadav Proud of Indian Constitution

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to the people of the state as well as the country on the occasion of 75th Constitution Day on Wednesday and said that they were proud of the Indian Constitution. Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "I extend my greetings to all the citizens of the state and the country on the occasion of Constitution Day. After getting independence, the constitution which we received has been prepared by adding our ancient good things and other good stuff from several other countries and we are proud of our constitution."

The Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that after taking oath as PM, he considered parliament in the form of a temple and began working at the office bowing to the constitution. "He (PM Modi) revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, under which 40,000 innocent brothers, sisters, police and army personnel had to sacrifice their lives in Kashmir...Today, India is the biggest democratic country in the world and if the world bows to India, the biggest foundation of it is our Constitution. We all are proud of our Constitution," he added.

Congress Leader Voices Concerns

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Constitution day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh expressed concern about whether the constitutional system would remain intact in the country or not. "We are worried about whether the constitutional system will remain intact in the country or not. Whether democracy will remain or not. Whether the constitutional institutions here will function with true impartiality or not. Today, the situation of the Election Commission clearly shows how it is working in a biased manner. In any independent democracy, impartial elections are essential...," Singh said.

History of Constitution Day

Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect a few months later, on January 26, 1950. The document was extensively debated and agreed upon by the Constituent Assembly.

The document established India as a Sovereign, Democratic Republic with the aim of securing all citizens Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity. It is the longest written Constitution in the world, demarcating the separation of powers, structure of administration, courts and legislative departments for the country. The Constitution calls for adhering to constitutional supremacy. (ANI)