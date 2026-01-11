BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress for boycotting the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, calling it a continuation of its 'appeasement politics' and linking it to historical opposition to the Somnath and Ram temple reconstructions.

BJP Accuses Congress of 'Appeasement Politics'

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday accused the Congress Party of boycotting the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, calling it a continuation of the party's longstanding "appeasement politics". He highlighted Congress' historical opposition to the reconstruction of the Somnath temple and the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "When the whole country is celebrating Somnath Swabhiman Parv... it is unfortunate that the Congress Party is boycotting it. The Congress Party has taken the same stance on the Somnath temple for the last 70-75 years. When the idea of reconstruction first came up, Nehru tried to stop it." "The politics of appeasement began there. He took the same stance on Ayodhya, and the Congress Party tried its best to stop the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya... Today, this has become the vote bank policy of Congress," he said.

PM Modi Attends Commemoration at Somnath

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Somnath temple after concluding the Shaurya Yatra. The Prime Minister also paid floral tributes to the statues of Veer Hamirji Gohil and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Veer Hamirji Gohil sacrificed his life while defending the Somnath Temple in 1299 AD during the invasion led by Zafar Khan.

PM Modi also took part in the Shaurya Yatra at Somnath as part of a four-day national commemoration marking 1,000 years of unbroken faith and resilience since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni.

Historical Significance of Somnath Temple

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The attack marked the start of a long period during which the temple was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt.

Despite this, Somnath remained deeply rooted in the collective memory of the people. The repeated destruction and revival of the temple is seen as unique in world history, reflecting its continued spiritual and cultural significance.

Post-Independence Reconstruction

On Kartak Sud 1, Diwali day, November 12, 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the ruins of Somnath and expressed his resolve to rebuild the temple, calling its restoration vital for restoring India's cultural confidence. The reconstruction, carried out with public support, was completed with the consecration of the present temple on May 11, 1951, in the presence of then President Rajendra Prasad.