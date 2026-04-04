Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence that the DMK-Congress alliance will win the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He accused the AINRC-BJP government of corruption and looting the Union Territory.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asserted confidence in the victory of Congress in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly polls, stating that "our position in the elections is very good."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking with the media, Kharge took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the people are with the DMK and Congress and not the BJP. "The Congress and DMK alliance will win in Pondicherry and form an alliance government.....DMK and Congress always win in Tamil Nadu. Our record has been very good. The Prime Minister is dreaming. We are not dreaming. The people are with us, not with PM Modi. Our position in the elections is very good," he said.

Kharge accuses AINRC-BJP of looting Puducherry

The Congress President earlier held a public meeting in Puducherry ahead of the polls. Addressing the gathering, he accused the ruling All India N R Congress (AINRC) led coalition government and the alliance member, BJP, of allegedly looting the Union Territory, and asked for full status for Puducherry. "Puducherry should be granted full status because the lieutenant governor interferes in the government process. Puducherry is suffering 30% Commission, NR and BJP both are looting the Puducherry. Corruption is everywhere, Modi promised zero percent corruption but everything is being looted and given to one person Adani," he said.

Questions opening of liquor shops

He further questioned the alleged opening of 450 liquor shops in Puducherry and claimed an increase in cases of drug abuse. "Coming to Puducherry I was surprised to know that the NR BJP government opened 450 liquor shops and restaurants. Instead of giving fresh water to the people they're giving liquor. Cases of drug mafia and drug abuse in Puducherry are increasing," he said.

PM Modi's counter-attack

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the opposition parties lack a clear vision for developing the Union Territory and are more focused on political control. Sharing an X post, PM Modi alleged that the rival parties want to use Puducherry as an ATM. "While the NDA is working towards BEST Puducherry, the Opposition has no vision for Puducherry's progress. They want to use Puducherry as an ATM and ensure it is ruled by the High Command in Delhi instead of listening to the will of the people," he wrote.

'Opposition's agenda is a WEAK Puducherry'

Referring to his recent interaction with BJP booth workers in the Union Territory, the Prime Minister cited a party worker's remark to underscore his criticism of the opposition. "A few days ago, I was interacting with the BJP booth workers of Puducherry. One of our Karyakartas put it very well when he said that the Opposition's agenda is to create a WEAK Puducherry," he added.

The Prime Minister also praised the NDA government's performance in the Union Territory under Chief Minister N Rangasamy, highlighting strides made across sectors.

Puducherry Election Details

The polling in Puducherry will take place on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on May 4. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

Past Election Results

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)