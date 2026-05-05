Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Congress for winning seats through 'misleading tactics,' calling the election an 'anti-CPM' mandate. He celebrated BJP's breakthrough in the state, with three MLAs now entering the Assembly.

BJP Slams Congress' 'Misleading Tactics'

Keralam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday criticised Congress for allegedly winning seats through misleading tactics, including the FCRA issue and the fictitious CPM-BJP deal. Speaking to ANI on the BJP's breakthrough, Chandrasekhar voiced optimism about the party's prospects in the state, declaring the recent Keralam Assembly elections a victory for the BJP and an "anti-CPM" mandate. "This was an anti-CPM election. Congress has won many seats through lies surrounding the FCRA and the fiction of a CPM-BJP deal," he said.

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'Will Fight Tooth and Nail'

He also expressed confidence in the BJP's ability to make an impact in the Assembly, stating, "So far, we have been fighting for the people of Kerala from outside the Assembly. For the next five years, three BJP MLAs will take on the combined might of Congress and CPM in the Assembly. We will fight tooth and nail for the development of the state."

Chandrasekhar promised that the BJP would focus on fighting corruption and appeasement in the coming years. "We look forward to the next five years. We will fight hard against corruption and appeasement," he added.

BJP Celebrates Breakthrough in Kerala

Highlighting the party's breakthrough in the elections, he emphasised that the BJP had secured a place in Keralam's political landscape, which had long been dominated by Congress and CPM. "This is a very happy moment for every BJP worker," Candrashekhar said, adding, "For years, the BJP-NDA was shut out of Kerala's politics by the CPM and Congress. That lock has finally been breached by the people of Kerala. We now have three MLAs in the Assembly, and we are here to stay."

The Keralam BJP chief also predicted a shift in Keralam's political future. "There is no future for CPM. The future of Kerala's politics will be BJP-NDA on one side and Congress and CPM on the other," he stated. He expressed confidence that the party's three newly elected MLAs will take on the combined might of Congress and CPM in the state.

Change of Guard as UDF Defeats LDF

A day after the tenure of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to an end in Keralam after a decade, outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur on Tuesday.

Pinarayi Vijayan Tenders Resignation

Earlier on Monday, Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar accepted the resignation of Pinarayi Vijayan following the Congress-led UDF's victory in the assembly elections. According to Raj Bhavan, the Governor has requested Vijayan to continue in his post until a new government is sworn in and alternate arrangements are made.

Vijayan's resignation came after the Congress-led UDF defeated the incumbent LDF government by winning 63 out of 140 seats in state elections. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF secured 26 seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won 22 seats, marking the exit of the incumbent LDF administration in the state.

Congress had failed to oust the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the last assembly polls but ran a relatively unified campaign this time, leaving the issue of the Chief Minister to be settled after the polls. Keralam victory has come for Congress after a series of losses in assembly polls since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.