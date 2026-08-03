Congress won the Datia by-election, with Ghanshyam Singh defeating BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari. MP CM Mohan Yadav accepted the loss but highlighted BJP's increased vote share, while Congress's Jitu Patwari called it a sign of change.

CM Yadav Accepts Verdict, Cites Increased Vote Share

Following Congress's win in Datia by-elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday accepted the verdict, pointing out that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had actually expanded its vote base in the constituency despite the loss. Speaking to reporters following the results, CM Yadav said, "It is a different matter that we received 1,700 more votes than we did in the last Assembly election. The trust that the public places in us through elections and democracy reflects our own faith in the democratic process."

Yadav highlighted the BJP's unbroken streak of victories in major polls in the state, expressing hope that the party will emerge victorious in the future electoral battles. "Since the last Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won all 29 Lok Sabha seats, marking the first time since independence that the BJP has achieved such a result...The BJP has won all three Rajya Sabha seats after independence. However, I would like to reiterate that elections in a democracy serve this very purpose. We presented our views, and the Congress presented its views. We accept the people's mandate and hope to contest and win the upcoming elections with even greater determination and enthusiasm," he said.

Congress Retains Seat by 6,016 Votes

Yadav's remarks came after Congress retained the seat by defeating BJP nominee Ashutosh Tiwari by a margin of 6,016 votes. Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh secured 66,757 votes, while Tiwari polled 60,741 votes after all 15 rounds of counting. The voting for the high-stakes Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh was held on July 30. The bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti in April, after a Delhi court convicted and sentenced him in a bank fraud and cheating case.

BJP Candidate Pledges to Accept Mandate

BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari thanked voters, party workers and leaders for their support and said he would accept the people's mandate with humility. Speaking to the reporters, Tiwari said, "Every one of our dedicated workers is standing with full enthusiasm, and the counting is still underway. The Datia case is not hidden from you, so many of your questions already have answers. For now, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters, our workers, and party leaders for their blessings, hard work, confidence, and commitment to advancing the party's ideology and taking the government's welfare schemes to the grassroots. I will accept whatever mandate the people give with humility." Tiwari replaced Narottam Mishra as the BJP candidate. Mishra had represented Datia for three consecutive terms from 2008 to 2018 but lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Congress Calls Win a 'Sign of Change'

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said the party's lead in the Datia Assembly bypoll has exposed the "real face" of the BJP government in the state and claimed that the result is a sign of change among the people. "This election has exposed the real face of the BJP govt of Madhya Pradesh. This is the result of the collective effort of our team in Madhya Pradesh. The people of the state have given a sign for change. Even if he (BJP's Narottam Mishra) had contested, he would have lost," Patwari said. (ANI)