AICC Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajani Patil asserted that the Congress will stick to its ideology of inclusive politics. The party will raise key public issues including trade deals impacting apple growers, the NEET exam controversy, and donation queries.

The Congress will continue to adhere to its ideology of inclusive politics and will not indulge in religious polarisation despite political challenges, AICC Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajani Patil said on Monday, while outlining the party's key political and public issues after a meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

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Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Patil said the Congress organisation had completed a year of organisational work following the formation of the Pradesh Congress Committee and had undertaken consultations from the block level to the state level to understand grassroots issues. "We have completed one year after the formation of the PCC. We held discussions from the block level to the state level because our block units are our strength, and they provide us with information from the grassroots. We wanted to listen to every worker before deciding our future course of action," she said.

Key Issues Highlighted

Patil said several issues of public importance were discussed during the meetings, including concerns over international trade agreements and their impact on apple growers in Himachal Pradesh. "There are many pressing issues before the country. One of them is the trade deal and the losses being suffered by our apple growers. This is a major issue, and we will raise it strongly," she said.

Concerns Over NEET Examination

The Congress leader also expressed concern over the NEET examination issue, saying students were under tremendous pressure due to repeated controversies surrounding the examination. "There are around 23 lakh children connected with NEET. The uncertainty surrounding the examination has caused immense stress to students. Such a situation is extremely unfortunate and the government must ensure justice for them," she said.

Allegations Over Ram Temple Donations

Patil also referred to the controversy surrounding donations collected for the Ram Temple, alleging that questions had arisen over the utilisation of funds collected in the name of religion. "People of Himachal Pradesh contributed generously to the Ram Temple. They donated money, materials and even bricks. If there has been any wrongdoing, people deserve answers. We will expose those responsible. Similar issues have surfaced elsewhere too, and everything will come before the public," she alleged.

Congress Reiterates Ideological Stand

At the same time, Patil asserted that the Congress respected Hindu faith and had no intention of politicising religion. "We are followers of Sanatan Dharma. Congress workers also visit temples and offer prayers. Religion is a matter of people's faith and should never be exploited for political or financial gain," she said.

Reiterating the party's ideological stand, Patil said the Congress would continue to uphold secular values even if it came at a political cost. "I have discussed this with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. We cannot divide people on the basis of religion. Whether it is politically beneficial or not, we will not abandon our ideology. We believe in taking everyone along," she said.

Patil also urged the government to ensure justice in incidents involving students and other public grievances, saying such incidents were becoming increasingly frequent and required immediate attention.

She said the Congress would continue raising issues affecting the people of Himachal Pradesh and the country while remaining committed to its core ideology of inclusive governance. (ANI)