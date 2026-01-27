Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila Reddy accuses the BJP of distorting MGNREGA with the new VB-G RAM G Act. She announced a massive agitation to 'Save MGNREGA' in the state and has invited Rahul Gandhi to join the protest.

Congress Plans 'Massive Agitation' in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in centre of distorting the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by replacing it with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.

She said that Congress was planning "something big" as part of the ongoing massive agitation to 'Save MGNREGA', for which the state unit plans to invite Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

"February 2, 2026, marks 20 years of the MGNREGA scheme. Exactly 20 years ago, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Rajasekhara Reddy, the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the MGNREGA was inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh," Sharmila told ANI.

"On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the MGNREGA program was being hijacked by the BJP, distorting it in every way possible. Changing the name to VB-G RAM G. The Congress has decided to go on a massive agitation, and as part of that, even in Andhra Pradesh, we are planning something big. For that, we have invited Rahul Gandhi to come," she said.

Karnataka Congress Holds State-Level Protest

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) organised a state-level protest in Bengaluru against the Centre's VB-G Ram G Act. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar led the Congress delegation to the Lok Bhavan in buses as part of their 'Lok Bhavan Chalo' protest.

'Taking Away Constitutional Rights': Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said the Congress' protest was aimed at opposing the repeal of MGNREGA through the VB-G RAM G, asserting that the move curtails constitutional rights and centralises authority with the Union government.

"Today, on behalf of the KPCC, we organised a state-level protest. Thousands of people participated in this protest. Since there is a court order, we did not hold a protest rally, so we came to Raj Bhavan in two buses," the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah added, "The reason is that MGNREGA was repealed with the VB G Ram G Bill. They are taking away the rights given by the Constitution. Now, with this VB G Ram G, the central government will decide everything."

He further announced that the Congress would intensify its agitation across Karnataka in the coming days. "We will do our protest in the whole state. They should repeal this VB-G Ram G and bring back MGNREGA. Until then, we will continue our fight," he said. (ANI)