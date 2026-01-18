Congress' KC Venugopal announced intensified 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' protests with Panchayat-level outreach and sit-ins to protect the rural job scheme. Rahul Gandhi will attend a chaupal in Rae Bareli to support the cause against the new law.

Congress to Intensify Protests

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday highlighted the expanding reach of the party's nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' and announced intensified protests to protect the rural employment scheme in its original form.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post shared on X, Venugopal said, "Today, we held a comprehensive online review meeting with PCC Presidents, General Secretaries/In-charges, and members of the MGNREGA Coordination Committee to review the progress of the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram across the country. The review underscored the expanding reach and success of our movement in several states."

He said the party has resolved to intensify Panchayat-level outreach, directly engaging the public, MGNREGA workers, and other stakeholders. "This will be followed by ward-level peaceful sit-ins, and subsequently Vidhan Sabha/Lok Bhavan gheraos and zonal rallies, in a planned and sustained manner," Venugopal added.

Rahul Gandhi to Join MNREGA Chaupal

He also confirmed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend an MNREGA Chaupal in Rae Bareli on January 20 to reaffirm the party's commitment to rural workers' rights.

The General Secretary called the movement "a beacon of resistance against the anti-people VB-G RAM G Act and a determined fight to protect MGNREGA in its original spirit," saying it has "energised workers and Panchayats alike" across the country.

"Our resolve is firm, our movement is growing, and our resistance will continue with renewed strength until MGNREGA is fully restored in its original form," Venugopal posted.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on January 20, where he will hold a public meeting with MGNREGA workers in Umran Rohaniya.

Protest Plans in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress has launched the 'MNREGA Bachao' campaign to oppose the Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai said that a comprehensive program has been planned to protest against the new law. The Congress will organise 30 Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Rai said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge may also participate in some of these Mahapanchayats.

According to Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee will hold public meetings in villages and will organise the first Mahapanchayat in Sitapur on January 24.

Why Congress is Protesting the New Act

The VB-G RAM G Act was passed in the Winter Session of the Parliament in 2025, and replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and a 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and states. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)