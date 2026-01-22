Congress' KC Venugopal confirmed no leadership change in Punjab for the 2027 polls, with the party to fight unitedly under Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. He also addressed representation issues and warned leaders against indiscipline and factionalism.

No Leadership Change for 2027 Punjab Polls

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Thursday clarified that the party will fight the forthcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, dismissing any speculation regarding a leadership change in the state.

After a three-hour meeting with Punjab party leaders, Venugopal said there was "no question of leadership change" in Punjab, adding that all leaders "unanimously agreed" with the party's direction moving forward.

Addressing a media person after the meeting, Venugopal said, "We have given very clear direction today. Everybody unanimously agreed to the leadership's decision. Presently, there is no question of leadership change at all."

"Rahul Gandhi listened to all the leaders of Punjab for three hours and said that Congress will form the government in Punjab with unity," Venugopal added.

Party Addresses Representation, Rebukes Channi

When asked about the issue of Dalit representation on big posts raised by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Venugopal emphasised the Congress party's long-standing commitment to ensuring equal participation for communities, especially Dalits, backward classes (OBC), and economically weaker sections.

"We are committed to have a representation of communities, especially SC, ST, OBC and poor people from the general caste. This is the idea, the line that has been taken by the party all over India. This is applicable to Punjab too," he said.

However, he criticised Channi's public statements and social media posts, noting that such actions do not contribute positively to the party's goals.

"Going to the media and spreading such activities on social media cannot help the Congress organisation. That is our duty, the duty of the high command to ensure representation to everybody should be there. We will take care of that," he added.

Strict Warning Against Indiscipline and Factionalism

Venugopal stressed that discipline within the party is paramount. He said, "Tomorrow onwards, the entire Congress leaders and the Congress family will be together. We are going to win Punjab comfortably. Congress will fight unitedly and win Punjab with the support of the people of Punjab."

New Communication Protocol

The Congress party also announced a new protocol for communication within its ranks, stating that no leader would speak to the media regarding internal party issues. All matters should be addressed within the party forum and directed to the leadership.

Regarding the controversy of 32 Punjab Congress leaders writing to Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal reiterated that while the leaders were free to meet the party leadership, any groupism or factionalism would not be tolerated.

"We don't want any kind of groupism," he said.

State's Importance and Final Warning Emphasised

Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel also weighed in, emphasising that the state's importance as a border region makes a Congress government in Punjab essential for national security.

"There will also be a fight over MNREGA in Punjab," he said.

Baghel emphasised that the party leadership has issued strict instructions, stressing that indiscipline will not be tolerated.

"Indiscipline will not be tolerated at all and the party leadership has given strict instructions," he added. (ANI)