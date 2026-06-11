After a high-level meeting, Congress leader Kumari Selja said the party will champion public issues like the NEET-UG exam and inflation with 'full force', stating it's their duty to amplify the hardships and suffering of the people.

Congress Vows to Champion Public Issues

Congress leader Kumari Selja asserted that the party will continue to champion public issues such as NEET-UG exam, CBSE OSM and inflation with "full force" following a high-level organisational meeting chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, which brought together AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, and PCC presidents to discuss current political developments.

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Speaking to ANI, Selja stated that the Congress party has a duty to amplify the hardships of the public and will raise issues of "pain and suffering" across the country. "The Congress party has raised the loudest voice and will continue to do so. It is our responsibility to highlight the people's pain and suffering, and we will raise this issue with full force across the entire country. We must address all issues like NEET, CBSE, inflation," she said.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal participated in the meeting. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge, Harish Choudhary, Telangana Congress president Bomma Maheshkumar Goud and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also attended the meeting.

INDIA Bloc to Enhance Coordination

This follows the INDIA bloc meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. Addressing a press conference, Kharge said that the INDIA bloc parties will meet every two months to enhance coordination on national issues and for greater synergy between partners of the opposition grouping to take on the BJP-led government. Kharge said 25 parties attended the meeting. "It was agreed that all parties of the INDIA alliance would meet every two months. The next meeting will be held in Hyderabad in August," the Congress chief said.

Action Against 'Electoral Malpractices'

Kharge said the INDIA bloc parties have decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), "vote loot and electoral malpractices".

"It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon. It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations," the Congress leader added. (ANI)