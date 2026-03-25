Congress MP Karti Chidambaram supported the Women's Reservation Bill in principle but sought clarity on its details. He urged the government to explain its plans and called on parties to give more women opportunities to contest elections.

Congress Member of Parliament Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed support for the Women's Reservation Bill, stating the party backs greater representation for women but needs clarity on the Bill's contours. Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram said, "We support the Bill in principle. We have always been advocating that women must be given adequate representation... But we don't know what the contours of this Bill are... Though not withstanding this Bill, parties must give women more opportunity to contest in elections..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chidambaram seeks clarity from govt

On an all-party meeting called by the govt on the West Asia conflict, he said, the idea of all party meeting is good, but the governemnt needs to explain clearly what they have in mind. "Having an all-party meeting is good. Let the government take us into confidence, explain what they have in mind and how they intend to operationalise the Women's Reservation Bill in the new format that they have," said Chidambaram.

On notice to vacate party office

On notice to Congress to vacate the 24 Akbar office, he said, "This has been going on for some time, but new land and office have been given, and maybe this is in line with that, but if it is being applied to Congress, it must be applied to all the other parties who are occupying Bungalows as their offices."

Govt plans amendments ahead of 2029 polls

Earlier on Tuesday, MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance welcomed the government's plans to bring amendment bills for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, while the opposition MPs said that they were not aware of the details of the proposal.

According to sources, the Government has planned amendments in the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data. The 2011 census is expected to be the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Sources said the proposal is to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816. A separate Delimitation Bill is also expected to be introduced. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. (ANI)