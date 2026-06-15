Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Pauri Garhwal, inaugurating a science museum and the Kandoliya Mahotsav. He launched 19 development projects worth ₹110.55 crore, highlighting his government's focus on science, culture, and infrastructure.

CM Dhami Inaugurates Science Museum and Kandoliya Mahotsav

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his visit to Pauri Garhwal district on Monday, inaugurated the modern District Science Museum developed by the district administration on Srinagar Road and also inaugurated the Kandoliya Mahotsav at Ramlila Ground. On the occasion, the Chief Minister gifted the district 19 development projects worth ₹110.55 crore, including the foundation laying of 14 projects and the inauguration of five completed projects.

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The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the District Science Museum and received detailed information about the science-based activities and experiential learning facilities developed there. He appreciated the efforts being made to promote scientific thinking and innovation among students. During his visit, he explored various interactive models, scientific exhibits, and modern equipment based on scientific principles. Students from different schools explained the exhibits installed in the museum, and appeared enthusiastic while interacting with the Chief Minister.

Dhami himself actively participated in several demonstrations and observed exhibits related to science, space, energy, environment, and technological innovations. He said that such science museums play a vital role in fostering curiosity, a spirit of research, and a scientific outlook among children. The Chief Minister stated that the District Science Museum is not merely an exhibition centre but will function as a modern hub for science education and innovation for students and youth. He said that children would be able to understand scientific concepts through practical experiments and activities rather than limiting their learning to textbooks. Expressing confidence, he said the museum would emerge as an important centre for knowledge, curiosity, and innovation in the district and contribute significantly to the development of scientific awareness.

Festival Elevated to State Status, Development Projects Launched

Later, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Kandoliya Temple and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. He then reached Ramlila Ground and formally inaugurated the Kandoliya Pauri Mahotsav. On this occasion, he announced that the Kandoliya Mahotsav would be developed into a state-sponsored festival under the government's official programme framework.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that the Kandoliya Mahotsav serves as a powerful platform for showcasing Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage, folk traditions, and young talent. He noted that a new chapter had been added to the district's development journey, with the inauguration and foundation laying of 19 development projects worth around ₹110 crore. He said these projects would strengthen the region's infrastructure and bring positive changes to the lives of the people.

Government's Vision for Development and Heritage

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is progressing by preserving both development and heritage. He highlighted that the Char Dham Yatra continues to set new milestones, with lakhs of devotees having already visited the shrines.

Key State-wide Initiatives

The state government, he said, is committed to taking development to the remotest corners of the state and is actively implementing initiatives such as House of Himalayas, the One District-Two Products scheme, the Millet Mission, the new Tourism and Film Policy, self-employment programmes, and homestay schemes.

Dhami further stated that to safeguard the interests and future of the youth, the state government has implemented the country's strictest anti-copying law. He added that more than 33,000 government jobs have been provided over the past four years through a fully transparent recruitment process. The Chief Minister Dhami also emphasized that protecting Uttarakhand's Sanatan culture, original identity, and social harmony remains one of the government's highest priorities. With this objective, the state has implemented significant measures such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), an anti-conversion law, an anti-riot law, and a stringent land law.

Upcoming Projects in Pauri Region

Referring to various ongoing development projects in the Pauri and Srinagar regions, he said that initiatives such as the state's first NCC Academy, the NIT campus, the Ganga Sanskriti Kendra, the Singtali Bridge, the widening of the Pauri-Srinagar road, lake development projects, a driving test track, and sports infrastructure projects would provide new momentum to regional development while creating greater opportunities for employment and tourism. (ANI)