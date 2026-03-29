Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal slammed Congress for decades of neglect towards Assam, stating the BJP-led government has protected the state's land, culture, and identity. He expressed confidence in an NDA victory while campaigning in Lakhimpur.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday accused the Congress of subjecting the Assamese people to "decades of injustice and neglect," and asserted that the BJP-led government has taken decisive steps to safeguard the state's land, culture, language and identity. Sonowal accused Congress of oppressing Assamese identity by systematic disregard and decades of neglect towards indigenous needs and rights. Campaigning for BJP candidates Manab Deka in Lakhimpur and Naba Kumar Doley in Dhakuakhana, senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal addressed a series of election rallies, expressing confidence that the NDA will secure a third consecutive term in Assam.

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Congress Misrule vs. BJP's Protection

"During more than five decades of Congress misrule, the Assamese people, the indigenous sons of the soil, faced sustained injustice and were forced to live amid illegal infiltration. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strong measures have been taken to protect our land, culture, language and heritage, ensuring the security of Assamese identity," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Sonowal asserted that the upcoming Assembly elections are crucial for the future of the Assamese community, which has historically struggled to preserve its identity. "The BJP has made it clear -- we will not allow the identity of the Assamese people to be threatened under any circumstances. This is our foremost responsibility," Sonowal said.

Sarbananda Sonowal also referred to the Assam Movement, stating that people took to the streets for years to oppose illegal immigration, but their concerns were ignored by successive Congress governments.

Decade of Transformative Development

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam, Sonowal said that, a decade good governance has brought transformative development across sectors for the people of the state. "With your blessings, I had the opportunity to serve as Chief Minister for five years, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state continues on the path of progress. However, several important tasks remain, including the complete eradication of illegal infiltration," Sonowal said.

Commitment to 'Sons of the Soil'

Sonowal added that land rights have been granted to indigenous families, with lakhs of land Pattas distributed over the years, reinforcing the government's commitment to protecting the rights of the "sons of the soil."

Infrastructure and Social Development

Sarbananda Sonowal said initiatives for youth employment, women's empowerment and education have strengthened society, while infrastructure development has significantly improved connectivity in Lakhimpur. "Earlier, it took several hours to travel to remote areas like Jonai. Today, roads have improved, connectivity has strengthened, and major projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge and Dhola-Sadiya Bridge have transformed the region," Sonowal said.

Rally in Dhakuakhana

Later, addressing a rally in Ghilamara under the Dhakuakhana constituency, Sonowal said the overwhelming public response reflected strong trust in the NDA government. Urging voters to support BJP candidates Naba Kumar Doley in Dhakuakhana and Manab Deka in Lakhimpur, Sonowal called for continued momentum in development, prosperity and progress.

"The enthusiasm among the people indicates that Dhakuakhana will set a new electoral record. This region has always been a leader in intellectual, cultural and social spheres," Sonowal said.

Sonowal added that the region has witnessed rapid development over the past decade, moving away from what he described as "corruption and neglect" during Congress rule. "Under Prime Minister Modi ji's leadership, connectivity has improved through better highways, rail networks and rural roads, bringing new confidence and opportunities to people's lives," Sonowal said.

Welfare Measures Highlighted

Sonowal also highlighted welfare measures, including land rights for indigenous people, women-centric schemes such as Arunodoi, and skill development initiatives for youth. Calling for support for BJP candidates, Sonowal urged voters to strengthen the NDA government to sustain the pace of development.

"Let us move forward with the resolve of 'Our Assam, Our Land, Our Rights,' and build a stronger, self-reliant future," Sonowal said. (ANI)