Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi, alleging the party promoted terrorism, nepotism, and stalled development. He also urged the Telangana govt to enforce the anti-slaughter law against illegal cattle slaughter in Hyderabad.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the grand old party had stalled development, promoted terrorism, and encouraged nepotism during its decades in power.

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Reddy said, "How many years have passed since Independence? Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Nehru have all led Congress as a ruling party. Rahul Gandhi, whoever raises the issue, is primarily responsible for his party. He should apologise to the people for any failures."

'Congress promoted terrorism, nepotism'

"Whether it's Chhath Puja or vote theft, Congress has stolen votes in the name of minorities and has attempted to incite people on various issues. It has increased terrorism and terrorist activities. It has promoted nepotism. Development has been stalled," the union minister added.

'Modi's 10 years saw more development than since Independence'

The Union Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long tenure had delivered more development than what was achieved in the years since India's independence. "PM Modi has done as much work in the 10 years since coming to power as has been done since Independence," he said.

'Rahul Gandhi doesn't understand politics'

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of lacking understanding of governance and central institutions, Reddy added, "Rahul Gandhi still hasn't understood the country's politics. He doesn't understand what the government, administration, Supreme Court or the Election Commission is, and what the Constitution of India is. It's very sad that such a person is roaming around as the Leader of the Opposition."

Reddy flags illegal cattle slaughter in Hyderabad

Reddy also raised concerns about illegal cattle slaughter in Hyderabad, urging the Telangana government to take action against such practices. "Slaughtering is being done at illegal slaughterhouses and exported. Cattle are being stealthily brought to Hyderabad and slaughtered. Youth are trying to stop it as they are of the sentiment that cows should not be slaughtered, but the Police are not supporting them," he said.

The Union Minister further alleged that a mafia led by Ibrahim Qureshi had opened fire at cow protectors, demanding that the state government enforce the anti-slaughter law drafted by the previous Congress-led central government. "I would like to urge the Telangana Govt that the Act drafted by the Congress Govt when it was in the Centre should be implemented in the state, it is their responsibility," he added.