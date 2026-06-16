UP Minister OP Rajbhar lauded AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for working for Muslims' upliftment while accusing the Congress and Samajwadi Party of teaching them 'hatred' and being uncomfortable with Owaisi's growing influence in the community.

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Tuesday said that the opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) teach "hatred" to Muslims, while only AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi worked for their upliftment. He added that the said opposition parties refuse to accept Owaisi as a leader of the Muslim community.

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Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "Owaisi is the head of his party and is working for its upliftment. The Samajwadi Party and Congress only teach Muslims to hate. At least he is not teaching hatred. He is teaching that his community has rights under the Constitution."

Rajbhar slams SP over 'objectionable' remarks

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief referred to alleged 'objectionable' remarks against Brahmins made by SP national spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati and questioned whether the opposition would seek votes on such issues. "Look at Bhati's irresponsible remarks on Brahmins and comments on Jaat and Gurjar women. Look at what the SP district president in Hardoi said. In Jaunpur, there was an alleged honour killing involving Yadavs. Will they seek votes on these issues?" Rajbhar asked.

Rajbhar further alleged that Congress and SP were uncomfortable with Owaisi's growing influence among Muslims. "Congress and SP do not want us to accept that the leader of Muslims is Owaisi," he said.

Comments on Ram Mandir donation probe

Reacting to the allegations of missing Ram Mandir donations, Rajbhar said the matter was outside the purview of the government at present but added that an SIT had been constituted to investigate the issue. "The government has formed an SIT for the investigation, and whatever report comes will be informed," he said.

Responding to remarks by SP MP Javed Ali that the society has become "poisoned", Rajbhar alleged that such statements reflected the thinking of Akhilesh Yadav. "This is all Akhilesh Yadav's teaching. All his MLAs speak what he wants," he said.

Praises development, predicts 2027 outcome

Praising the development of Jewar Airport, Rajbhar said farmers had been compensated for their land and that the project would generate employment and boost development in the region. "This is good work. Farmers gave up their land and received compensation. People will get employment and development," he said.

Targeting opposition parties, Rajbhar further said Congress and SP workers were not visiting villages and claimed that the opposition would face a crushing defeat in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He also defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits, saying, "The Prime Minister spreads only the message of peace when he travels to other countries." (ANI)