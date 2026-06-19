The National Commission for Women issued an advisory to all States and UTs, urging immediate and effective implementation of the POSH Act, 2013, to strengthen workplace safety and safeguard the dignity of women across all sectors.

In a significant step towards strengthening workplace safety and safeguarding the dignity of women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories, calling for the immediate and effective implementation of comprehensive measures under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).

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According to the release, "The advisory seeks to ensure that every workplace, whether in the government, private, organised, or unorganised sector, strictly complies with the provisions of the POSH Act and fosters a safe, inclusive, and gender-sensitive working environment for women."

"The advisory has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all States and Union Territories. To ensure grassroots-level enforcement and accountability, the Commission has also disseminated the advisory to all District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Commissioners of Police across the country," the release said.

A Collective Responsibility

Speaking on the initiative, Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson, NCW, said, "A woman should never have to choose between her dignity and her livelihood. Every workplace must be a space of safety, respect and equal opportunity. Effective implementation of the POSH Act is not merely a legal obligation but a collective responsibility towards ensuring women's empowerment and participation in nation-building."

Measures for Immediate Action

The advisory recommends the measures for immediate action by State Governments and District Administrations, such as: State-Level POSH monitoring cells and compliance dashboards, mandatory annual POSH audits, district-level Accountability for women's safety, universal constitution of internal committees, ensuring functional and legally compliant internal committees, and strengthening local committees for the unorganised sector.

POSH Monitoring Cells and Audits

The Commission has advised all States and Union Territories to establish dedicated POSH Monitoring Cells or digital compliance dashboards to track implementation of the POSH Act.

The advisory recommends mandatory annual POSH audits for all establishments employing ten or more persons.

District-Level Accountability

States and UTs have been advised to notify District Officers in every district under the POSH Act. District Officers will serve as the nodal authority for implementation, monitoring, awareness generation and grievance redressal at the district level.

Mandatory and Compliant Internal Committees

All Government Departments, PSUs, Boards, Corporations, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Local Bodies, Statutory Authorities and establishments employing ten or more persons must constitute Internal Committees (ICs) in every office, branch and unit.

The Commission has emphasised that every Internal Committee must be constituted strictly as per law, with a woman Presiding Officer, qualified members, an external expert and at least 50 per cent women representation.

Fostering a Culture of Dignity and Safety

The overarching objective of the advisory is to move beyond mere compliance and foster a culture of dignity, accountability and safety, ensuring that every workplace in India becomes a secure and empowering space for women. (ANI)