Rajasthan Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasara slammed the BJP government for failed promises and poor governance following significant Congress gains in the recent Panchayat Samiti election results across the state.

Congress Slams Rajasthan BJP Government Over Panchayat Poll Results

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over its governance record following the announcement of Rajasthan Panchayati Raj election results, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its promises and that people were facing hardships. Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara also raised concerns over rising crime, corruption and inadequate public infrastructure, while BJP state president Madan Rathore said the party accepted the public mandate.

Gehlot accused the BJP government of failing to address people's needs despite spending hundreds of crores of rupees on publicity campaigns. Speaking on the election results, Gehlot said, "The public is so distressed by their misgovernance that they have failed to fulfil the promises made, whether in their manifesto or in their budgets. Firstly, the people's needs are not being met; they are facing great hardship. Secondly, consider the massive publicity campaign they launched, spending hundreds of crores on advertisements. Furthermore, we have delivered outstanding results in education, healthcare, infrastructure, the establishment of colleges, administrative (tehsil-level) services, pensions, and various social security programmes, achievements that simply cannot be matched. The public was misled."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara alleged that the BJP government's three-year tenure had been marked by rising crime, corruption and inadequate facilities in schools. He also accused the ruling party of delaying local body elections and misusing the police force during municipal body elections. Reacting to the Panchayat election results, Dotasara said, "For the past three years, the people of Rajasthan have been suffering. Crime was on the rise, and corruption had become rampant. Files involving corruption were being processed right from within the Chief Minister's office. Schools lack both teachers and proper infrastructure. The public was distressed; elections had not been held for two years, causing widespread frustration. During the municipal body elections, they resorted to dishonesty and misused the police force. The public was ready to teach them a lesson, and they have indeed done so."

On the other hand, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore said the party respected the people's mandate in the elections to various Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis across the state. Commenting on the results, Rathore said, "Today, the election results for various Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis across Rajasthan have been announced. We accept the public mandate. We will also review where we may have faltered; we will examine these aspects and remain, as always, deeply committed to public service."

According to the election results declared for all 22 Panchayat Samitis in Jaipur district, the Congress emerged victorious in 14, while the BJP secured a majority in two Panchayat Samitis — Chomu and Sambhar. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured a majority in Sanganer, while no political party managed to secure a majority in five Panchayat Samitis.