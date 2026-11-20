Congress MP Jairam Ramesh accused PM Modi of echoing Congress's earlier economic concerns on employment and wages, claiming the PM was rattled by economic conditions after criticizing FICCI members for failing to boost employee salaries.

Congress Slams PM Modi for Borrowing Nyay Patra Views on Economy Data

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre over his remarks at FICCI’s centenary convention. Addressing a press conference, Jairam Ramesh claimed that PM Modi repeated Congress’ points on employment and salaries, for which he had criticised the opposition party.

Invoking Congress’ manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the MP said, “The Nyay Patra was our manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As part of this... our challenges regarding the economy were discussed at length. In this Nyay Patra, we stated that there have been no increases in salaries, employment and private investment since 2014. Inequalities have increased since 2014. The Prime Minister had strongly criticised us on this Nyay Patra. Then, the Prime Minister used to call himself ‘non-biological’. He said that the Nyay Patra is full of an ‘urban naxal’ mindset. Now he uses the word ‘dimaagi naxal’.”

“He said that the Congress had insulted and not respected the wealth creators of the country. Yesterday, the Prime Minister addressed FICCI. A hundred years of FICCI is being celebrated. He was a prominent figure in the industrial world—we have known of him for a hundred years—and he played a role in the freedom struggle,” he added. Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Prime Minister made such remarks as he was “rattled” by the state of the economy. “The way he spoke makes it perfectly clear that the Prime Minister is rattled. The Prime Minister is despondent, worried and disappointed. The way he attacked wealth creators, which he accused us of. He repeated what we said in the Nyay Patra. He made a verbal attack with an urban naxal mindset and accused them,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi pulled up the business tycoons, asking them if they increased the salaries of their employees and contributed to increasing the employment rate. Addressing the industry leaders at FICCI’s centenary convention, PM Modi said, “If I speak of industry, in recent years the government’s focus has been strongly on Ease of Doing Business. In 2014, the basic corporate tax rate was 30 per cent. We reduced it to 22 per cent. Today, there is no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh in India. I know you will not clap, because however much one gives, your appetite never seems to be satisfied. I have exempted income up to Rs 12 lakh from tax. Did you increase the salaries of your employees? Did you increase the number of employees? No. The attitude remains: Modi ji, you do it, we will see.” (ANI)