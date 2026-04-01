Congress leaders have launched a counter-offensive against the ECI's 'partisan' notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'terrorist' remark, defending it as a metaphorical critique of the government's governance style and not a personal slur.

The Congress party has launched a coordinated counter-offensive against the Election Commission of India (ECI), following the 24-hour ultimatum issued to Party President Mallikarjun Kharge. High-ranking leaders have characterised the notice as a "partisan" move, insisting that Kharge's "terrorist" remark was a metaphorical critique of the government's governance style rather than a personal slur.

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Congress Leaders Defend Kharge, Criticise ECI

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Congress leader Rashid Alvi emphasised that the matter should be considered closed following Kharge's explanation of his intent that it was meant as the PM "terrorising people and political parties". "Mallikarjun Kharge has given clarification. He has said that there is an atmosphere of fear and terror in the country and undoubtedly the Government of India is responsible for this... The BJP has been making a hue and cry over this. After the clarification, there is no scope left to raise this issue... The opposition has no faith in the Election Commission," he said.

Echoing this sentiment, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot defended the Congress President, suggesting the remarks were misinterpreted and redirected focus toward the government's foreign policy amid the West Asia conflict. "He has clarified that he did not say anything like that. Can anyone say anything to the Prime Minister? Our Foreign Minister is calling Pakistan a broker... It's our enemy country, it fosters terrorism," Gehlot remarked.

Congress leader Srinivas BV also accused the ECI of a partisan approach in its monitoring of the campaign, stating, "Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar only takes action against the statements of opposition leaders."

Furthering the narrative of political targeting, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao linked the ECI notice to a broader pattern of using central agencies to pressure the opposition. "They slap cases against the opposition leaders by using the ED, CBI," he said.

Congress MP M Anil Kumar Yadav also backed the party president's original clarification, claiming that it is a deliberate way to target a leader from a marginalised group. "The statement of Congress President Kharge is correct, and this is an attempt to target Kharge ji, who is a Dalit leader," he alleged.

ECI Cites MCC Violation, Demands Clarification

The ECI, however, maintains that the language used during the Tamil Nadu campaign was "intemperate and highly objectionable," warning of unilateral action if a satisfactory explanation is not provided by Thursday morning. This comes after the ECI has officially taken note of controversial remarks made by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, in which he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "terrorist" and has issued a formal notice to Kharge, citing a potential violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the high-stakes campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The ECI characterised the language used as "intemperate and highly objectionable," noting that such dehumanising labels undermine the dignity of democratic institutions. The Congress President has been granted a strict window of 24 hours to clarify his stance.

Political Standoff Ahead of Deadline

In its notice, the ECI emphasised that Kharge, acting as a star campaigner for Congress, must adhere to established standards of public discourse. The notice makes the consequences of silence clear, stating, "In the event of no response from your side within the time limit stipulated, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision." The row has reached its peak just as Tamil Nadu prepares to vote tomorrow. With the "silence period" now in effect, the Congress is attempting to turn the ECI notice into a campaign issue of "victimisation," while the BJP continues to demand a public apology for what it calls "extreme personal vilification." As the clock ticks toward the Thursday deadline, the response from the Congress President's office will determine whether the first phase of the 2026 elections concludes with a formal legal sanction against the opposition's top leader. (ANI)