Congress MPs Rajiv Shukla and Kumari Selja criticised the government's decision to link the Women's Reservation Bill with delimitation, alleging it is a tactic to manipulate constituencies and create difficulties for other political parties.

Congress Criticises Linkage of Women's Bill with Delimitation

Congress MPs Rajiv Shukla and Kumari Selja on Thursday criticised the Central government for linking the Women's Reservation Bill with the delimitation process. While clarifying that the opposition remains in complete support of reserving seats for women, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla argued that the process of delimitation is an attempt to create difficulties for other political parties. Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "Who is opposing the Women's Reservation Bill? Everyone wants women's reservation to be implemented. The issue is that, during the delimitation process, they will strategically place their own people to manipulate the constituencies in such a way that it creates difficulties for other political parties."

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Selja, meanwhile told ANI, "No one ever opposed women's reservation. It was passed unanimously. There is no point in reiterating it... The real question is: with what motive have you brought this up again? What is the purpose behind introducing it so hastily and linking it to delimitation? Given that a new census is imminent, you should have waited for that first..."

PM Modi Defends Bills, Hits Out at Opposition

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at the opposition parties who are opposing the Delimitation Bill which is being discussed in the Lok Sabha along with the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, stating that some people think that he has "political self-interest" in the bills and that if they oppose the legislations, "it is natural that I will gain political benefit".

Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said there will be shared credit if the bills are passed and that he is ready for advertisements tomorrow, thanking everyone, ready to get everyone's photo printed.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

PM Modi pitched for the implementation of the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and said MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away.

He said there are some important moments in the life of a country, and the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership can capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation.

The Prime Minister said several members raised different concerns during the discussion and said the bills are aimed at strengthening women's participation in governance and shaping a new political culture. "We are providing a new direction to the country. We are trying to create a positive impact. This will shape a new direction in the political sphere. I feel fortunate to be part of a moment that brings half of the population into policy-making," he said.

"Women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights," he added.

He said the vision of Viksit Bharat does not mean only rail, road or infrastructure. "Viksit Bharat stands for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)