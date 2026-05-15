Petrol and diesel prices have risen by ₹3.04 per litre across India, while CNG rates also increased. Congress criticised the Centre, blaming global crude oil prices and policy failures for the hike.

The Congress party has slammed the Centre after fuel prices were hiked across the country. The party accused the government of making the public pay for its own failures. Petrol and diesel prices have both gone up by ₹3.04 per litre.

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After the hike, a litre of petrol in Kochi now costs ₹108.78, while diesel is at ₹97.67. In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol has touched ₹110.75 per litre. Meanwhile, in Kottayam, petrol is selling for ₹109.28 and diesel for ₹98.14.

The petrol prices reached ₹97.77 per litre in Delhi, around ₹106.68 in Mumbai, and nearly ₹106.21 per litre in Bengaluru, adding more pressure on household and transport expenses across major cities in India.

Also read: CNG Price Hike: Delhi CNG Price Crosses ₹79 While Mumbai Rates Near ₹84 After Fuel Surge

Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Get Costlier

There were already signs that a price hike was coming around May 15. Oil companies had actually demanded an increase of at least ₹5 per litre, but the Centre only gave the green light for a ₹3 hike.

This is the first time in four years that petrol and diesel prices have been increased in the country. The situation got worse after the Middle East war caused crude oil prices to jump from $70 to $126 a barrel.

Along with petrol and diesel, CNG prices have also been increased by ₹2.

Also read: Karnataka Petrol Price Hike: Bengaluru Fuel Rates Jump by More Than ₹3 Per Litre Overnight