Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav slammed the BJP over a POCSO case against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son, Bhagirath. BRS leader KTR also attacked both parties, while Bhagirath filed a counter-complaint alleging a honey-trap and extortion.

Congress Slams BJP Over Case

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav on Tuesday levelled allegations against the BJP over the alleged POCSO case against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, accusing that various unlawful activities involve people related to the party.

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Speaking with ANI, Yadav condemned the case and said that the son of an "established leader" bears significant responsibility. Accusing BJP-related people of being involved in such activities, he affirmed that the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has ensured strict action against Bhagirath. "Regarding the incident involving Bhagirath (son of Bandi Sanjay) against whom a POCSO case has now been registered--CM Revanth Reddy has issued clear instructions that action must be taken against him as swiftly as possible... Whatever has transpired should not have happened. As the son of an established leader, he bears a significant amount of responsibility... Whenever such incidents happen, BJP-related workers and sons of BJP leaders are involved," he said.

BRS' KTR Attacks BJP, Congress

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao accused both the BJP and Congress of protecting political families while launching a sharp attack on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar over the alleged POCSO case involving his son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath.

In a post on X, KTR took a swipe at the BJP's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" slogan and accused both the BJP and Congress. "Original slogan was 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Latest is 'Beta Bhagao, Beta Bachao'. Well done both BJP and Congress," KTR posted on X. KTR, earlier in the day, even took a jibe at the situation and asserted that it's not the first case of the "son of a Union Minister" being embroiled in controversy, reiterating his allegations against the moral authority of the Union Government in reference to the "Beti Bachao" campaign. "Is it the first time in the history of our country that the son of a Union Home Minister is absconding? #BetiBachao #POCSO," he wrote in another post on X. The remarks came amid allegations surrounding a POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath. KTR also questioned the alleged disappearance of the accused during the ongoing investigation.

Honey-Trap Allegations Surface

Meanwhile, Son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, on Saturday filed a police complaint at Telangana's Karimnagar over a purported honey-trap and extortion attempt targeting him, according to a press statement.

According to the statement issued by the Union Minister's PRO, "a woman allegedly attempted to lure Bandi Sanjay's son into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait. After allegedly executing the plan, she is accused of demanding a huge sum of money and resorting to blackmail." The statement also alleged that the woman was trying to divert the case by misrepresenting her daughter's age and creating fear through media reports by threatening to file a POCSO case, claiming that a minor girl had been harassed.