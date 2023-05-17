Make me Karnataka CM or I will continue as an MLA: DK Shivakumar tells Kharge

According to reports, Shivakumar, who met Kharge for around 45 minutes, stressed that he took over the job as Congress chief in Karnataka when no one was ready to accept it. Additionally, he said that if he is denied the CM chair, he would prefer working only as an MLA in the party.

The two leading candidates for the position of Karnataka's new chief minister, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, met with the party's high brass on Tuesday in New Delhi. However, a decision was far in sight as a power-sharing deal could not be brokered between the two leaders.

According to reports, Shivakumar expressed his desire to become the next CM to Kharge, saying that he helped the party rebuild in the state after their government collapsed in 2019. Media reports further stated that Shivakumar informed Mallikarjun Kharge that Siddaramaiah had already been given the opportunity to become the chief minister. Additionally, he said that if he is denied the CM chair, he would prefer working only as an MLA in the party.

Shivakumar, who is one of the top contenders for the state chief minister’s post, earlier said the party is his mother and there was no question of his resigning from the organisation. “If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them…Some of them are reporting that I will resign," he added.

Announcing the new chief minister is likely to take some time for the Congress given the tension between the two camps. According to reports, Congress chairman Mallikarjun Kharge would shortly travel to Karnataka to meet with legislators and party leaders to get their thoughts on the situation.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, the former party chief, also paid a visit to Kharge’s residence, where they held a lengthy meeting lasting over 90 minutes. Their conversation revolved around the chief ministership and the process of establishing a government in Karnataka.

In the recently conducted Assembly election in Karnataka, when the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both contributed significantly to the party's resounding victory and the removal of the BJP from office.

