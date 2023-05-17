Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Make me Karnataka CM or I will continue as an MLA: DK Shivakumar tells Kharge

    According to reports, Shivakumar, who met Kharge for around 45 minutes, stressed that he took over the job as Congress chief in Karnataka when no one was ready to accept it. Additionally, he said that if he is denied the CM chair, he would prefer working only as an MLA in the party.

    If not given Karnataka CM post I will continue as an MLA DK Shivakumar to Kharge say reports gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    The two leading candidates for the position of Karnataka's new chief minister, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, met with the party's high brass on Tuesday in New Delhi. However, a decision was far in sight as a power-sharing deal could not be brokered between the two leaders.

    According to reports, Shivakumar expressed his desire to become the next CM to Kharge, saying that he helped the party rebuild in the state after their government collapsed in 2019. Media reports further stated that Shivakumar informed Mallikarjun Kharge that Siddaramaiah had already been given the opportunity to become the chief minister. Additionally, he said that if he is denied the CM chair, he would prefer working only as an MLA in the party.

    Also Read | Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? Suspense continues over Congress' Karnataka CM choice

    Shivakumar, who is one of the top contenders for the state chief minister’s post, earlier said the party is his mother and there was no question of his resigning from the organisation. “If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them…Some of them are reporting that I will resign," he added.

    Announcing the new chief minister is likely to take some time for the Congress given the tension between the two camps. According to reports, Congress chairman Mallikarjun Kharge would shortly travel to Karnataka to meet with legislators and party leaders to get their thoughts on the situation.

    Also Read | 'No question of resigning': Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar before meeting Mallikarjun Kharge

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, the former party chief, also paid a visit to Kharge’s residence, where they held a lengthy meeting lasting over 90 minutes. Their conversation revolved around the chief ministership and the process of establishing a government in Karnataka.

    In the recently conducted Assembly election in Karnataka, when the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both contributed significantly to the party's resounding victory and the removal of the BJP from office.
     

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India China Major General level talks Disengagement in Ladakh Depsang Demchok tops discussion gcw

    India-China Major General level talks: Disengagement in Ladakh's Depsang, Demchok tops discussion

    Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? Suspense continues over Congress' Karnataka CM choice snt

    Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? Suspense continues over Congress' Karnataka CM choice

    Days after Kishtwar incident, IAF and Indian Army grounds LCH fleet snt

    Days after Kishtwar incident, IAF and Indian Army grounds LCH fleet

    Pakistan intelligence officer in touch with DRDO scientist had also contacted IAF corporal: Maha ATS snt

    Pakistan intelligence officer in touch with DRDO scientist had also contacted IAF corporal: Maha ATS

    Pakistan proxies to raise Kerala Story, Atiq killing to fearmonger at Kashmir G20 meet: sources

    Pakistan's proxies to raise Kerala Story, Atiq killing to fearmonger at Kashmir G20 meet: sources

    Recent Stories

    Bvlgari Event in Venice: Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway (Photos) RBA

    Bvlgari Event in Venice: Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway (Photos)

    India China Major General level talks Disengagement in Ladakh Depsang Demchok tops discussion gcw

    India-China Major General level talks: Disengagement in Ladakh's Depsang, Demchok tops discussion

    Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta flaunts her toned legs in a dangerous thigh-high slit dress (Photos) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta flaunts her toned legs in a dangerous thigh-high slit dress (Photos)

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan kicked off her debut in desi style flaunting Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's lehenga RBA

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan kicked off her debut in desi style flaunting Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's lehenga

    Cannes 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar grace red carpet (PHOTOS) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar grace red carpet (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon