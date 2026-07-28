A Congress delegation met the NCSC to seek intervention in the alleged police excesses against protesting SC sanitation workers in Barnala. The MPs demanded an impartial probe into the baton charge and legal action against those responsible.

A delegation of Congress MPs on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), seeking its immediate intervention in the alleged police excesses against sanitation workers belonging to the Scheduled Caste community during a protest in Barnala.

The memorandum, addressed to NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana, said that sanitation workers were subjected to excessive police force, including a baton charge, while peacefully protesting for their "legitimate rights and demands." The Congress leaders sought an impartial inquiry into the incident and appropriate legal action against those responsible.

Congress Blames State Government

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for the police action against the sanitation workers as he heads the Home department.

Details of Memorandum

The Congress MPs, including Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Amar Singh, Dharamvir Gandhi and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, said that instead of addressing the grievances of the protesting workers, the district administration and police resorted to force, leaving several sanitation workers injured.

Describing the incident as a matter of serious concern, the MPs said it raised questions over the protection of the constitutional rights, dignity and safety of members of the Scheduled Caste community. The delegation requested the NCSC to examine the matter under its constitutional mandate, seek a report from the Punjab government and the Barnala district administration, ensure an impartial inquiry into the incident and recommend measures to safeguard the rights of the affected workers.

The memorandum also called for fixing accountability in accordance with the law and urged the Commission to intervene promptly in the matter. Speaking to reporters, Warring drew parallels between the Barnala incident and the police firing in Bargadi under the SAD-BJP coalition government, equating Bhagwant Mann to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. He also announced that the Punjab Congress will go to the High Court and seek action against the guilty cops and get justice for the sanitation workers.

Government Responds to Protests

The police action in Barnala ignited a stir in the State, prompting the government to suspend the DSP as the state is scheduled to hold elections next year. National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Vice Chairperson Hardeep Singh Gill took suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the Punjab Government to submit a factual report.

Following the protests in Barnala, the Punjab government has hiked the monthly salaries of the contractual sanitation workers to Rs 20,500, State Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Monday. (ANI)