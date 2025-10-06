Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging that it had effectively "sold" the Union Ministry of Mining and Petroleum to Serajuddin and Co. in 1956.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging that it had effectively "sold" the Union Ministry of Mining and Petroleum to Serajuddin and Co. in 1956. According to documents posted by Dubey, Serajuddin and Co., a prominent mining company in the mid-20th century, was particularly known for securing lucrative leases on manganese ore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing documents related to the incident on 'X', the BJP MP alleged that K.D. Malaviya, who was the then Mining minister, was investigated by Supreme Court's judge Justice SK Das. He stated that Malaviya went to jail in 1977 in a case related to the Mumbai High oil scam; however, it was withdrawn by the Congress government itself in 1980.

"Rahul Gandhi's party's exploits are unparalleled, that's why the Congress party is loaded with wealth. The party sold Serajuddin the Mining Petroleum Ministry in 1956, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru ji himself admitted it in the Lok Sabha. K.D. Malaviya, the then minister, was investigated by Supreme Court judge Das ji, 4 charge sheets were filed, he resigned in 1963. Lest the veil of corruption of the Gandhi family be lifted, in 1977 he went to jail in the Mumbai High oil scam. But the Gandhi family withdrew the case again in 1980," the 'X' post from Nishikant Dubey said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Earlier, on October 3, Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Congress party jailed the erstwhile former Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi and her son, Colonel Bhawani Singh. He mentioned that Bhawani Singh, who fought in the 1962 war and made a significant contribution to the 1971 war, and his mother were jailed in 1975.

"Beauty can also be dangerous for the Gandhi family Do you know that Indira Gandhi ji was jealous of the beauty of Queen Gayatri Devi ji of the Jaipur royal family As a result, Maharani Gayatri Devi ji and their son Colonel Bhawani Singh ji, who fought in the 1962 war and made a significant contribution in the 1971 war, both were sent to jail in 1975 by the Congress party on charges of drug smuggling, hawala smuggling, and arms smuggling. Rahul Gandhi ji, this is your party's constitution; you should mention this in Colombia," he alleged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)