In poll-bound Assam, PM Modi attacked Congress, calling it the 'Muslim League Maoist Congress'. He accused the party of appeasement, ignoring national security, and giving problems to the state, while highlighting BJP's development solutions.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress in poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the party of appeasement politics, saying it has become 'Muslim League Maoist Congress' and "more poisnous" and that it "never prioritized the nation's security".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a rally here, PM Modi alleged that Congress "endorses the people who dream of tearing the country apart". He said while Congress has only given problems to Assam, the BJP has given solutions to the northeastern state. "The people who make slogans to separate the North East from India, they have become worshippers of Congress. The Muslim League has divided the country during the time of freedom. Now, today's Congress has become a 'Muslim League Maoist Congress'... That is why you have to be careful of Congress... Congress's government, whether it was in Assam or in Delhi, they had left Assam on its own," he said.

BJP's Development vs Congress's Neglect

"In the development of Assam, in making the lives of the people of Assam easier, Brahmaputra has a very big role to play. But in Congress's 70-year rule, crossing the Brahmaputra has always been a big challenge... In about seven decades, Congress governments had only built 3 bridges on Brahmaputra... In such a situation, was the development of Assam possible?... In 2014, it was the result of your hard work, that I got the opportunity to serve the country in the Indian government. After 2-3 years, the BJP workers made a double-engine government here. What was the result of this?"

"...In the past 10-11 years, the BJP-NDA government has completed five large bridges on the Brahmaputra river... Congress, has only given problems to Assam, whereas BJP has given solutions to Assam," he said.

On National Security and Congress's Weakness

PM Modi referred to his inaugurating the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of the northeast in Dibrugarh, Assam "Today the country hasn't just got another emergency landing strip. This is also proof that the new India is preparing in every way for its security. Today's India is not only strengthening its borders, but also responding to the country's enemies by entering their homes. Today marks the 7th year of the Pulwama attack. I salute the brave sons of Mother India who lost their lives in this attack. The entire world has seen how India punished the terrorists after the terrorist attack. Some people are still trembling. You have also seen this power of India in Operation Sindoor,"

"Did we ever expect Congress to have the courage to take decisions for the country's interest? Could they have done it? They can at most make statements, they cannot do anything. The Congress party, which refuses to acknowledge India as a nation, which questions what Mother India is, can never do any good for India. It avoids even the mention of Mother India, and shows no respect for her, and that Congress never prioritized the nation's security. Because of this negativity of Congress governments, the entire Northeast lived in fear and insecurity. Congress always kept the country at risk," he alleged.

PM Modi accused Congress of scams and said his government is strengthening security forces. He alleged that Congress has become "more poisnous" after its poll defeats. "During Congress's tenure, whenever weapons were purchased for the military, it meant a scam worth thousands of crores... Today the country is strengthening its armed forces. India is building magnificent highways, magnificent tunnels, high-rise bridges, and modern airfields on its borders. It is enhancing the nation's security, and that is why Congress is bewildered. They are wondering how Modi manages to do all this," he said.

Praise for Party Workers and BJP's Ideology

"If anyone deserves the credit for where the Bharatiya Janata Party has reached today, it goes solely to the workers of the BJP. We believe in organization. We believe the power of organization is the basis for change in national life. And therefore, meeting such a large number of workers, rooted in the ground, is a great privilege in itself... We have lived by one mantra. We are devoting ourselves to realizing one mantra, and that mantra is 'Bharat Mata ki Jai," he added.

The Prime Minister said Assam is experiencing so much development because the BJP government has been formed here due to hard work of party workers. "Millions of poor people built homes here. Millions of families got toilets. Clean drinking water reached their homes... Who is entitled to this merit?... The BJP's booth worker is entitled to this virtue... Therefore, this time too, you have to keep an eye on each and every vote at your booth... If your booth wins, when the BJP will win," he said.

Northeast Recognition and Economic Boost

"Maa Kamakhya has been very kind to Assam, its people, the country, and its fellow citizens. With her blessings, Assam has given many children who have championed the nation's defense, independence, and advancement of the nation's culture. Today, I salute one such great child, Kabirendra Purkayastha. He dedicated his entire life to serving Assam and society. In recognition of this contribution, the BJP-NDA government has been honored to honor him with the Padma Award.... Since 2014, more than 125 great personalities from the Northeast have received Padma Awards... This very potential of the Northeast is now a major foundation for a developed India," he added.

PM Modi also referred to the union budget presented earlier this month. "The national budget was presented a few days ago... We are serving the Northeast, which the Congress party has always ignored, with devotion. The Northeast is like Goddess Ashtalakshmi for us. This year's budget will further strengthen the BJP-NDA's vision for Goddess Ashtalakshmi. The budget focuses heavily on making the Northeast economically self-reliant," he said.

"This year, Assam will receive approximately Rs 50,000 crore as its tax share... We should remember well how Assam was left starving during the Congress government. During the Congress regime, Assam received only Rs 10,000 crore as its tax share. Now, under the BJP government, Assam is receiving 5 times more money than it did under the Congress government," he added.