Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark against Ravneet Bittu, demanding a Congress apology. He linked the incident to the party's 'mindset' from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which he says they haven't apologised for.

Haryana CM Demands Congress Apology

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday condemned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, asking for an apology from Congress. "The Congress DNA has answers to all this... They still haven't apologised to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots... Their behaviour still exposes the same mindset which they had back then. Rahul and the entire Congress must apologise...," the CM said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The row erupted after Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had a verbal exchange near the Makar Dwar of Parliament. Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face," and later added, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back." Bittu refused to shake hands and shot back, calling Gandhi "Desh ke dushman."

PM Modi Slams 'Yuvraj' Over Remark

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, taking aim at the party's "Yuvraj' over a controversial "traitor" remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and a reflection of Congress's "arrogance at its peak."

Speaking during the debate in the Upper House, PM Modi referred to the incident involving the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who called Ravneet Bittu a "traitor" outside Parliament after the latter quit the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister questioned how a political shift could justify branding someone anti-national. "Just because someone changed ideology, he becomes a traitor? This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor?" he asked, adding that such behaviour would only push Congress further into decline. "Such people will sink Congress," PM Modi added.