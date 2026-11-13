A 35-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district died after biting into an explosive device disguised as a rasgulla. Police have arrested two men and are investigating whether the incident, involving a crude 'pig-killer' bomb, was a deliberate attack or a deadly prank.

A shocking incident in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh has left the residents in shock after a 35-year-old man died after an alleged explosion of an explosive device disguised as a rasgulla inside his mouth. Two men have been arrested by police in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish whether the act was deliberate or a prank.

The incident took place on November 10 in Padariya Chhanta village, where the victim, identified as Rajendra Barautiya, was sitting with his family around a bonfire after dinner.

According to police, a fellow villager, identified as Ramabhagat Barautiya, allegedly approached Rajendra and offered him what he claimed was a rasgulla. Unbeknownst to Rajendra, the object contained an explosive device, which he bit into.

The device went off immediately and he was badly injured about the mouth and jaw. His family members rushed him to Dindori District Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, but he died while undergoing treatment.

Why Was a Bomb Disguised as a Rasgulla?

During the investigation, police discovered that the explosive was a crude device reportedly used in some rural areas to hunt wild boars. Such devices are commonly referred to as pig-killer bombs.

Police said the explosive had been concealed inside a round, dough-like object resembling a traditional rasgulla. The unusual appearance of the device meant that Rajendra allegedly mistook it for an ordinary sweet.

Investigators are now examining how the explosive was procured and why it was allegedly handed over to the victim.

Two Men Arrested in Dindori

Police have arrested two men in connection with the death. Ramabhagat Barautiya, who allegedly handed the explosive to Rajendra, is among those arrested. The identity and precise role of the second accused are yet to be clearly established in the available reports.

Police officer Rekha Singh said that investigators are trying to determine if the incident was an attempt to kill Rajendra or an act of mischief.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear, and police have not ruled out the possibility of a deliberate attack.

Police register case under BNS and the Explosives Act.

A case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act have also been invoked.

Police are investigating the source of the crude explosive, how it reached the accused and whether other people were involved in obtaining or supplying the device.

The incident has raised serious concerns over use and circulation of home-made explosives in rural areas. Further investigation is underway to establish the motive and determine the responsibility of those arrested.