Congress released its manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls, which the party claims was drafted over 6 months based on public opinion. Key promises include financial aid for women and farmers, free education, and state-funded health insurance.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Tuesday said that the manifesto unveiled for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls was prepared by a committee formed six months ago, "keeping in mind the opinions of the people".

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "This manifesto is not a traditional manifesto. We formed a committee 6 months ago and did not copy from any book. We have tried to prepare this manifesto keeping in mind the opinion of the people about what they expect from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Congress has a credibility that it does what it says."

Key Manifesto Promises

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other leaders, launched the election manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. Addressing a press conference here, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge reflected on the key promises of the party, including free education up to post-graduation, monthly financial aid for women and farmers, fast-track courts and state-sponsored health insurance.

"We will give women Rs 2000 every month. We will provide free education up to post-graduate level to empower them. We will establish fast-track courts for their safety. In healthcare, we will provide fully state-funded health insurance up to Rs 10 lakh so that every citizen can get affordable and better health care.

Farmer Welfare

Farmer Welfare: Farmers will be given an annual assistance of Rs 15,000 rupees. In addition, free electricity and a better procurement system will be ensured to increase both their income and security," Kharge stated.

Election Details and Past Results

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)