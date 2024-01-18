Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress leader Udit Raj stokes controversy, says 'Kalyug' for Dalits will begin after January 22

    Udit Raj anticipated the presence of casteists and anti-reservationists at the Ram temple, signaling the beginning of a new era for Dalits and backward classes.

    Congress leader Udit Raj stokes controversy, says 'Kalyug' for Dalits will begin after January 22
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is progressing rapidly, with the consecration of the Ramlala idol scheduled for the 22nd. This event has generated widespread excitement among Ram devotees globally. However, opposition to the Ram Temple persists, with leaders from various parties, including Congress, expressing their dissent. Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday predicted the commencement of 'Kalyug' on January 22nd, following the consecration of life in the Ram temple.

    Udit Raj argued that organizations like Hindu Mahasabha, RSS, and Jan Sangh were inactive from 1949 to 1990. He contended that the construction of the Ram temple became possible due to the Mandal Commission. According to him, the real catalyst was Advani ji, who directed the movement against the reservation of backward classes.

    Highlighting historical disparities, Udit Raj pointed out that Dalits had long been marginalized on the outskirts of villages, with upper castes considering themselves impure even in their shadow. He questioned the plight of Dalits and backward classes over thousands of years, emphasizing that their "Kalyuga" would commence after January 22nd. Udit Raj anticipated the presence of casteists and anti-reservationists at the Ram temple, signalling the beginning of a new era for Dalits and backward classes.

    This is not the first instance where Udit Raj has made a controversial statement regarding 'Pran Pratishtha.' Using the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, INDI leader Udit Raj made a startling remark, stating, "Manuvad is returning after 500 years."

    Responding to his statement, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi asserted that these remarks reveal Congress's involvement in the 'Nafrat ki Dukaan' (shop of hatred). Tripathi claimed that Congress is displeased with the Ram Temple and is resorting to religious appeasement.

    The BJP representative further indicated that such comments from the Congress camp could impact the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections negatively. He emphasized that Congress fails to comprehend the sentiments of the nation and its people.

    In response to the criticism, Udit Raj clarified his post, stating that he is not against the Ram Temple and urged people not to connect his tweet with the Mandir issue.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
