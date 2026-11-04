Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed cites Democratic gains in the US midterm elections, including a historic Kansas win, to target President Donald Trump and predict his eventual political defeat for subverting democratic values.

Congress Spokesperson Targets Trump Over Midterm Results

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Wednesday cited the Democratic Party's significant gains in the US midterm elections, including its historic victory in Kansas, to target US President Donald Trump, saying that corrupt people who mislead citizens about the economy and undermine democracy would be voted out. In a post on X, Mohamed referred to the Democratic victory in Kansas, where the party won a US Senate seat for the first time since 1932, and said the result showed that even a seemingly impossible electoral outcome could be achieved.

"The Midterm elections in the U.S. show us that those who are corrupt, who lie about the economy, who subvert Democracy will be kicked out! Kansas has never elected a Democrat since 1932, but it has today! Hence the impossible can be made possible when a Tyrant Subverts Democracy. India will soon follow!" she wrote.

Analysis of Democratic Electoral Gains

The November 3 midterm elections saw Democrats make significant gains in traditionally Republican strongholds, with victories in Senate and gubernatorial contests across several states, including Kansas, Texas and Iowa. Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in Kansas, marking the first time since 1932 that the state elected a Democrat to the US Senate. In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in the gubernatorial race, while Rob Sand won the governor's race in Iowa. Democrats also registered gains in key Senate contests, including in South Carolina and Texas, where James Talarico defeated Republican candidate Ken Paxton. The party also flipped seats in Ohio, North Carolina and Iowa, among other states.

Voter Concerns and Political Impact

The results marked a shift in the electoral landscape, with Democrats making inroads in states that have traditionally favoured Republicans. According to the Fox News Voter Poll, four key groups - young, independent, rural and Hispanic voters shifted away from the Republican Party, with the Iran war and tariffs among the issues cited. CNN's reporting on voter concerns also pointed to inflation, tariffs, the Iran war and concerns over Trump's conduct and personal enrichment as factors shaping the electoral outcome.

Democrats also secured control of both chambers of the US Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, according to the Associated Press. The outcome is expected to increase congressional scrutiny of the Trump administration through committee investigations, hearings and subpoenas. Control of the Senate will also give Democrats the ability to block presidential nominees, while their majority in Congress will give them greater influence over the legislative agenda.

The Democratic gains have been viewed as a setback for Trump, whose party had previously controlled both chambers of Congress. The new congressional majority is expected to place greater checks on the administration during the remaining two years of his presidential term.