The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have formed an alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Leaders aim to boost development and communal harmony, addressing critical issues like the drug menace and job losses facing the state's youth.

BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal Reunite for Punjab Assembly Elections

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): BJP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, describing it as a partnership aimed at development and communal harmony in the state. Raghav Chadha told reporters that the alliance reflected the demand of the people of Punjab and went beyond a partnership between two political parties. “On Gurpurab, an auspicious occasion, there is good news for Punjab and the people of Punjab. The good news is that, keeping in mind the collective development of Punjab and the communal harmony (bhaicharik sanjh) of the state, a very important announcement has been made today: the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal will contest the upcoming Punjab elections together as alliance partners. This is a demand from the people of Punjab, and I believe this is not merely an alliance between two political parties; it is an alliance among the people of Punjab—an alliance between the Hindu and Sikh communities.”

Referring to his experience of working in Punjab over the last decade, Chadha alleged that the state had regressed significantly and raised concerns over the drug menace, extortion and shrinking employment opportunities. “Having observed, understood, and worked closely in Punjab over the last 10 years, I have seen the state regress significantly. Today, the drug menace has reached a point where suppliers are present in every street, at every corner, and in every village; drugs are being sold openly. Every trader and shopkeeper—even the smallest among them receives extortion calls and threats, forcing many to shut down their businesses. Employment opportunities are vanishing.”

Chadha said he believed the alliance offered an opportunity to address these concerns and expressed confidence that the people of Punjab would give the NDA an opportunity in the state. “I believe that if there is any chance left to save the youth and the farming community of Punjab, it lies solely in this alliance. Everyone’s hopes are pinned on this partnership, and I am confident that the people of Punjab will give the NDA an opportunity to serve, and we will serve the people of Punjab with the dedication of ‘sevadars’ (servants).”

Earlier in the day, the BJP and the SAD officially announced the revival of their political alliance, ending a six-year separation ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. At the BJP headquarters, leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. Speaking at the news conference, Amit Shah said, " Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA." (ANI)