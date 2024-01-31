Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter gets housing society's notice over Ram Mandir 'hate speech'

The Jangpura Extension Welfare Association has issued a notice to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter, Suranya Aiyer, over the latter's social media rant against the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The notice seeks an apology from Suranya

The Jangpura Extension Welfare Association recently issued a notice to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter, Suranya Aiyer, on January 27. The notice comes in response to Suranya's social media rant against the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, which occurred on January 22, 2024.

The Jangpura RWA not only sought an apology from Suranya but also urged Mani Shankar Aiyar to condemn his daughter's actions. The association emphasized its responsibility to maintain cordial relations among all residents of the colony.

President of the RWA, Dr Kapil Kakar, signed the notice, pointing out that Suranya's statements were unbecoming of an educated person. He highlighted the significance of the Ram Mandir construction, emphasizing that it followed a 50-year-old Supreme Court verdict.

The RWA expressed its displeasure over Suranya's hate speech and her three-day fast in a peace-loving society, where many residents migrated from Pakistan after partition. The association urged Suranya to act as a good citizen and avoid creating hatred and mistrust among people.

Rather than venting on social media, the notice suggested that Suranya should have approached the court if she disagreed with the court's verdict in favor of Hindus and the Ram Mandir. Dr. Kakar personally requested Mani Shankar Aiyar to condemn his daughter's rant, stating that it was not in good taste for the colony and society as a whole.

The notice also suggested that if Suranya believed in her protest against the consecration of the Ram Mandir, she should consider moving out to another colony where such actions might be tolerated.

Dr Kakar, in a statement to a television news channel, expressed concern about the provocative statements made by Suranya, stating that they had disturbed the peace in the society. While acknowledging the right to express opinions, he emphasized the need for a peaceful atmosphere in the society.

Suranya Aiyer's controversial statements were made on January 19, two days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, where she criticized the event and expressed solidarity with her Muslim fellow citizens. The notice detailed her remarks, pointing out that they could disturb the peace and harmony in the society.