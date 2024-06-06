Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress leader Karti Chidambaram granted bail by Delhi court in Chinese visa scam case

    On March 19, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi took cognizance of the prosecution's complaint. It summoned all the accused listed in the charge sheet, including Karti, to appear before it on April 15.

    The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday (June 6) granted regular bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Chinese visa scam case, where he faced allegations of money laundering.

    In March, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged that Karti Chidambaram, a Member of Parliament representing Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat, took a Rs 50 lakh bribe through a close aide. The bribe was allegedly used to secure approval from the Union Home Ministry for the reuse of visas for Chinese personnel working for a company establishing a power plant in Punjab.

    The ED claimed that the bribe was funneled into a company controlled by Karti through a "fictitious" cash transaction. The allegations were detailed in a charge sheet filed against Karti, Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (a company purportedly promoted by him), his close aide and accountant S Bhaskararaman, and Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, the company where the Chinese workers were deployed.

    On March 19, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi took cognizance of the prosecution's complaint. It summoned all the accused listed in the charge sheet, including Karti, to appear before it on April 15. Other accused named in the charge sheet include Padam Dugar, Vikas Makharia, Mansoor Siddiqi, and Dugar Housing Ltd.

    Karti Chidambaram, 52, has had his statement recorded multiple times by the federal agency in this case. His bail comes amidst ongoing scrutiny and legal proceedings related to the alleged money laundering activities.

