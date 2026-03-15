Following a drug raid at ex-BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse where a TDP MP tested positive, Congress' V Hanumantha Rao demanded strict action. Police seized cocaine, a revolver, and detained eleven people during the party.

Congress Leader Demands Strict Action

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Sunday called for strict action after drugs were allegedly found during a police raid at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district.

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Reacting to the incident, Rao said the government must ensure strong enforcement against drug abuse and questioned how such incidents continue to occur despite ongoing efforts to curb narcotics use. "The government is taking serious steps against drug use. Yet, drugs were identified at a party at former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse in Moinabad. How long will these things continue? Serious action should be taken on this," Rao said while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad.

Police Detail Coordinated Raid

According to the Telangana Police, the raid was conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team after receiving credible information that a group of people had gathered at the farmhouse for a party and were allegedly consuming narcotic substances along with liquor.

A complaint filed by Moinabad Sub-Inspector Md. Nayeemuddin stated that the police received the information on the evening of March 14 and immediately informed senior officials before launching a coordinated raid with multiple units, including EAGLE, the Special Operations Team (SOT), and the clues team.

Gunfire Heard During Operation

Police officials said the team reached the farmhouse at Aziz Nagar village in Moinabad and surrounded the premises before entering the location where the gathering was taking place near a swimming pool. During the operation, one round of gunfire was reportedly heard from inside the farmhouse. Officers rushed to the spot and detained a person who was holding a revolver, while another individual was found carrying empty cartridges. The firearm and ammunition were seized as part of the investigation.

TDP MP Among Six Testing Positive for Drugs

Police also conducted drug tests on those present at the party. According to officials, six people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, tested positive for drugs during preliminary and subsequent blood sample tests.

Investigators also recovered a small quantity of suspected cocaine, along with several bottles of liquor, from the premises. Eleven people present at the farmhouse were taken into custody for questioning.

Investigation Ongoing

Officials said the seized materials were documented in the presence of witnesses and sent for further examination. The accused were later brought to the police station along with the recovered items. Police said further legal action will be taken based on the results of forensic tests and the ongoing investigation into the case. (ANI)